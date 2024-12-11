Solar energy capacity set to exceed 20,000 MW in 2024

ANKARA

The installed capacity of solar energy in Türkiye is expected to surpass 20,000 megawatts by the end of the year, according to Hakan Erkan, secretary general of the Solar Energy Industrialists and Industry Association (GENSED).

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Erkan noted that a capacity of 20,000 megawatts could supply the electricity needs of approximately 10 million households.

Erkan highlighted Türkiye’s ambitious renewable energy goals, stating that the country aims to reach a combined solar and wind energy installed capacity of 120,000 megawatts by 2035. Achieving this target would require the addition of 4,000-5,000 megawatts of solar power annually.

China currently leads in global solar power expansion, with Türkiye steadily climbing the ranks.

“At the start of this year, the installed capacity of solar power plants stood at 14,000 megawatts. By the end of 2024, it will exceed 20,000 megawatts — a remarkable increase of nearly 6,000 megawatts,” Erkan said.

This growth is attributed to the commissioning of rooftop, field, and hybrid power plants.

Erkan stressed the vital role of local panel manufacturers in supporting Türkiye’s renewable energy expansion. He further emphasized that offering special financing options for solar power plant projects would accelerate investments in the sector, helping the country achieve its ambitious energy goals.