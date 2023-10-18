Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Neşe Karanfil - ISTANBUL

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.

In the warning letter, the federation contended that TPAO's utilization of their emblem alongside the federation's emblem over the national team's photograph created an "impression of being the national team sponsor in the eyes of the average consumer." Furthermore, the letter underscored the substantial fees paid by sponsors operating in the same sector, signaling an intent to resort to legal channels for damages.

"In this respect, it is evident that TPAO has unjustly benefited from our reputation and undermined the rights of the federation’s sponsors operating in the same sector."

In response to the allegations, TPAO reaffirmed its status as a publicly funded State Economic Enterprise, saying, "Our institution, whose primary goal is not profit, cannot be associated in any way with the allegations of 'unfair competition' as stipulated in the warning."

"We shared this post with the aim of participating in the enthusiasm of our national women's volleyball team's achievements, both to celebrate our athletes and to honor the invaluable federation behind this success. However, we were also surprised by the fact that the State Economic Enterprise TPAO received such a warning letter from a similar enterprise, federation."

"We will continue to celebrate our national achievements with enthusiasm in the future. Nevertheless, we wish to convey that we will not include the federation in our future celebrations."