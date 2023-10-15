Qatar's Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Man Utd

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Man Utd

MANCHESTER
Qatars Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Man Utd

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has withdrawn a bid to buy Manchester United, a source close to the deal has told AFP.

United announced nearly a year ago that they were exploring "strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth," with a full sale one of the options.

Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were the front-runners after several rounds of bidding earlier this year, but the process has stalled in recent months despite the anger of supporters towards current owners, the Glazer family.

The Daily Mail reported that Ratcliffe is now set to secure a 25 percent stake in the club for around £1.5 billion ($1.7 billion).

The Glazers have owned the English giant since a leveraged takeover in 2005 for 790 million pounds saddled the club with huge debts.

Figures in March showed United's debt has now grown to 970 million pounds.

Sheikh Jassim's bid was for full control of United and promised to clear the club's borrowings.

Further talks this week broke down despite an improved bid believed to be around 5 billion pounds.

By contrast, Ratcliffe is reportedly willing to buy a smaller stake to break the impasse over the Glazers' 6-billion-pound asking price.

Founder of petrochemicals giant Ineos, Ratcliffe is a boyhood United fan and already has a portfolio of sports investments.

Ineos owns French club Nice and Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, as well as leading cycling team Ineos Grenadiers and is a major sponsor of the Mercedes Formula One team.

United's fortunes on the field have also faded under the Glazers' tenure.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and last won the Champions League in 2008.

They currently sit 10th in the Premier League and have lost their first two Champions League group stage matches for the first time in the club's history.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP

Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP

    Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP

  2. Qatar's Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Man Utd

    Qatar's Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Man Utd

  3. IOC members call for rule change to extend Bach’s term

    IOC members call for rule change to extend Bach’s term

  4. Blinken raises Hamas with Saudi crown prince on Mideast crisis tour

    Blinken raises Hamas with Saudi crown prince on Mideast crisis tour

  5. Sorrow, anger as Indigenous Australians weigh referendum defeat

    Sorrow, anger as Indigenous Australians weigh referendum defeat
Recommended
Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP

Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP
IOC members call for rule change to extend Bach’s term

IOC members call for rule change to extend Bach’s term
Türkiye inches closer to Euro 2024 in Montellas debut

Türkiye inches closer to Euro 2024 in Montella's debut
Istanbul gears up for Tour of Türkiyes concluding stage

Istanbul gears up for Tour of Türkiye's concluding stage
Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’
4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race
WORLD Blinken raises Hamas with Saudi crown prince on Mideast crisis tour

Blinken raises Hamas with Saudi crown prince on Mideast crisis tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for pressure on Hamas during a meeting Sunday with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, which has warming ties with Israel but has put normalisation on hold.

ECONOMY Milk production increases in August

Milk production increases in August

The amount of cow's milk collected by dairy enterprises increased by 3.1 percent in August compared with the same month of the previous year to 824,000 tons, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP

Bagnaia wins Indonesia MotoGP

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia won the Indonesia MotoGP on Sunday with a spectacular ride that took him back to the top of the championship standings after rival Jorge Martin crashed out.