Qatar's Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Man Utd

MANCHESTER

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has withdrawn a bid to buy Manchester United, a source close to the deal has told AFP.

United announced nearly a year ago that they were exploring "strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth," with a full sale one of the options.

Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were the front-runners after several rounds of bidding earlier this year, but the process has stalled in recent months despite the anger of supporters towards current owners, the Glazer family.

The Daily Mail reported that Ratcliffe is now set to secure a 25 percent stake in the club for around £1.5 billion ($1.7 billion).

The Glazers have owned the English giant since a leveraged takeover in 2005 for 790 million pounds saddled the club with huge debts.

Figures in March showed United's debt has now grown to 970 million pounds.

Sheikh Jassim's bid was for full control of United and promised to clear the club's borrowings.

Further talks this week broke down despite an improved bid believed to be around 5 billion pounds.

By contrast, Ratcliffe is reportedly willing to buy a smaller stake to break the impasse over the Glazers' 6-billion-pound asking price.

Founder of petrochemicals giant Ineos, Ratcliffe is a boyhood United fan and already has a portfolio of sports investments.

Ineos owns French club Nice and Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, as well as leading cycling team Ineos Grenadiers and is a major sponsor of the Mercedes Formula One team.

United's fortunes on the field have also faded under the Glazers' tenure.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and last won the Champions League in 2008.

They currently sit 10th in the Premier League and have lost their first two Champions League group stage matches for the first time in the club's history.