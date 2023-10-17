Türkiye books its spot in Euro 2024 finals

ISTANBUL

Türkiye capped off a momentous week in which the country was announced as co-host of Euro 2032 with Italy, by turning on the style in the closing minutes to beat Latvia 4-0 in the Eur0 2024 qualifiers on Oct. 15 night and book its place at the finals.

Yunus Akgün broke the deadlock just before the hour and former Everton forward Cenk Tosun grabbed two late goals either side of a Kerem Aktürkoğlu strike to complete the victory for the Group D leader.

"I am very happy that we confirmed [qualification] tonight with this win," Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella told UEFA.com.

"I am perhaps the happiest coach in the world right now. That's why I'll enjoy it first, and then we'll continue our preparations immediately."

Tosun, who came as a subsitutte in the 75th minute and scored twice, was delighted to have contributed to the victory.

“We gave the Turkish people a very nice night,” he said.

“Our people deserve it and were waiting to participate in this tournament. I am proud to have contributed."

Tosun also had praises for Montella, who took over as Türkiye coach 20 days ago and led his side to two wins in qualifiers to take the top spot in the group.

"Montella is a very respectable and knowledgeable coach,” Tosun said.

“His communication and approach is also very sincere with us, the players. My teammates and I are very happy to work with him."

Türkiye sits six points clear of Wales, which leapfrogged Croatia into second as Harry Wilson got both goals in a 2-1 victory over last year's World Cup semifinalist in Cardiff.

Croatia finds itself at risk of missing a major tournament for the first time since the 2010 World Cup after back-to-back defeats.

Also on Oct. 15, Spain clinched its place at Euro 2024 after a 1-0 win away to Norway, also sending Scotland through from Group A.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi scored the only goal early in the second half in Oslo, bouncing a shot into the corner to help Spain qualify for next year's finals in Germany with two games to spare.

"We are very happy because the team has grown a lot and has a great future," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

"We have worked to get to this moment."

Spain moved top of Group A on goal difference, but the result ensured Scotland punched its ticket to the tournament as well, with Norway five points adrift going into its last match next month.

"When we qualified via the playoffs last time, we set ourselves a target of doing it automatically next time, so that's the first mission accomplished," said Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

Norway has not qualified for a major competition since Euro 2000, but a team featuring Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard still has hope of advancing to the playoffs.