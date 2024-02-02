Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

ISTANBUL
The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.

Preparations are almost ready for implementing a new observer organization from the third week of February. Foreign observers will now have a significant role in the grading of referees.

In line with the plan, UEFA's high-level foreign observers, consisting of 10 people, will have a 50 percent influence on the referee's rating. The effect of the observer to be assigned at the stadium on the referee's score will be limited to 30 percent. In the remaining 20 percent, the survey will be involved.

Observers agreed upon by the federation will be sent links to the matches after the matches are over. They will then be asked for a report.

The federation has established new VAR teams that can work simultaneously in the "Semi-Automatic Offside System." The team consisting of referees, operators and technical staff will have the capacity to intervene in nine matches that can be played simultaneously.

Especially with the introduction of the "Semi-Automatic Offside System," the decrease in errors and the shortening of decision times has been one of the issues that have attracted attention in the matches in recent weeks, while the determination of offside has dropped to 20 seconds.

Negotiations are underway for the broadcaster to show it on screen as soon as possible. Although the broadcasting organization prolongs the process by showing the position on the screen while waiting for the game to stop, a formula is being sought for this.

The Spanish Football Federation broadcasts the VAR recordings after the end of the day's matches. In this context, work is about to be completed for a similar organization in Türkiye.

