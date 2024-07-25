Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules

Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules

İZMİR
Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules

The new legal regulation on crypto assets is an important milestone for all actors in the Turkish market, the head of a major digital currency exchange market has said.

“The license requirement will increase the reliability of crypto asset platforms operating in this field by ensuring they are on a legal basis,” Binance TR CEO Mücahit Dönmez recently told a group of journalists.

“The new regulation is important in terms of determining the main framework. For us, it is extremely valuable that it is not a restrictive or prohibitive law,” he said.

Türkiye’s “Bill on Amendments to the Capital Markets Law” was approved by the parliament in June.

According to the bill, crypto asset service providers must obtain permission from the Capital Markets Board (SPK) before establishment and operation. While the authority to regulate the ecosystem is given to the Capital Markets Board, the criteria determined by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) will be applied in matters concerning information systems and technological infrastructure.

“The crypto adoption rate in Türkiye has increased from 16 percent to 40 percent in three years. This rate has ranked Türkiye fourth globally in terms of transaction volume and twelfth in terms of crypto adoption,” Dönmez said.

Binance TR’s daily trading volume is roughly $250 million, he added.

Members of the crypto assets and Web3 ecosystem in Türkiye met at Binance TR's organization in Çeşme on 20-21 July.

“This meeting shows how Turkish people are open to new technologies,” Binance Global Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Conlan said.

“A recent Binance Research survey found that nearly 40 percent of Turkish investors are investing in crypto because of the high potential of blockchain technology, following profitability and ease of tracking,” she said.

“Binance has applied for a license in 18 countries where regulation is mandatory. It will be the same way in Türkiye,” she added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

    CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

  2. Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

    Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

  3. Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

    Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

  4. Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

    Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

  5. World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

    World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’
Recommended
Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030
Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes
Worlds richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’
China makes surprise cut to key lending rate

China makes surprise cut to key lending rate
THY secures yuan financing for new aircraft

THY secures yuan financing for new aircraft
New rules aim to protect local e-traders from Chinese giants

New rules aim to protect local e-traders from Chinese giants
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿