EBRU ERKE

Harry’s Bar Firenze is one of the most delightful culinary destinations in Florence, offering a range of dishes, many of which it has invented and introduced to Italian cuisine. Its location within the historic 18th-century Sina Villa Medici adds to its exceptional charm.

Florence is one of my favorite cities in Italy. This land, where the Renaissance was born, tells unique stories in every corner, with its streets filled with art and history, revealing a new side of itself with each visit. During a recent trip to Bologna for Honey Sensory Education, I seized the opportunity to escape to Florence for a two-day getaway once again. There are direct flights from Istanbul to Bologna, and Florence is just 130 kilometers away — easily reachable by car or train, both of which are very convenient. Since I only had two days in Florence, one of my main considerations when choosing a hotel was its restaurant. That’s when Sina Villa Medici stood out among my few options. Located just a few steps away from the city center, this elegant hotel offered a serene experience, away from the hustle and bustle of Florence yet still close enough to its captivating essence, with a cuisine that told a completely different story.

Sina Villa Medici, one of the elegant and well-established hotels in Florence, holds a unique position in the city’s culinary scene, offering both a rich historical ambiance and a high-end accommodation experience. Located inside the hotel, Harry’s Bar Firenze has been keeping a deep-rooted gastronomic heritage alive in a lush, peaceful garden for many years. For nearly 70 years the international Jet Set has visited this gastronomical temple, gaining notoriety during the Dolce Vita days.

If the weather is nice, I highly recommend enjoying an aperitivo in the garden of Sina Villa Medici before dinner. To make the experience even better, savor a strong Negroni or a Bellini, a delightful mix of Prosecco and white peach puree, named after the gentle pink hues in the works of Venetian painter Giovanni Bellini.

Opened in 1953 in Lungarno Vespucci, the restaurant offers not just a meal but a story with every dish. Let’s begin with the Carpaccio di Manzo. A renowned starter in global cuisine, carpaccio was invented at Harry’s Bar in Venice in the 1950s and named after the famous painter Vittore Carpaccio. Served with thinly sliced raw beef, olive oil, lemon, and parmesan, it highlights the beauty of simplicity. At Harry’s Bar Firenze, this timeless dish is made with the finest Italian meats, staying true to the original recipe. Prepared with carefully selected black truffles, risotto al tartufo both reflects Florence’s sophisticated culinary approach and pays homage to the region’s agricultural traditions. Thanks to the intense aroma and creamy texture of the truffles, this risotto will surely be remembered as one of the best you’ve ever tasted.

Bistecca alla Fiorentina, one of Florence’s most renowned dishes, is prepared with Chianina beef at Harry’s Bar Firenze. This large steak is traditionally cooked over wood charcoal, resulting in a crispy exterior and a juicy interior. A culinary icon of Florence dating back to the Middle Ages, it remains one of the restaurant’s most beloved offerings. Among many traditional dishes, the “Gamberi al Curry” stands out as a unique choice. Inspired by Indian cuisine, this recipe, first created as an experiment in the 1950s, quickly gained popularity and has since become a classic. Served with rice and pineapple chutney, it offers a flavorful alternative for seafood lovers.

Other timeless dishes on the menu include delicate fettuccine baked with Parmesan cheese and ham, as well as beef tartare and crepes flambéed with Grand Marnier. For dessert, in addition to the flambéed crepe, Zuccotto — a dessert with deep historical roots in Florence — also stands out. Rumor has it that this dessert, created by the Medici family’s chefs in the 16th century, resembles a helmet due to its hemispherical shape. Prepared with a perfect blend of ricotta cheese, almonds, chocolate, and Marsala wine, Zuccotto brings history and dessert lovers together on the same plate. One of the things that impressed me the most about Sina Hotels is the longest-standing collection of luxury hotels in Italy, founded and run to this day by the same Italian family olması. Steeped in tradition but with an eye to modernity: this is the new face of the leading Italian hotel group Sina Hotels, headed by the President of Federalberghi Bernabò Bocca and his sister Matilde Bocca, who is Executive Vice President of the group. The brand’s story is reflected in the symbol of the shell, which embraces the values on which the company is founded: Passion, family traditions, sobriety, style and elegance. The Sina Villa Medici has a particular significance for the company because it was here that the SINA - Società Internazionale Nuovi Alberghi was born, thanks to Count Ernesto Bocca, whose aim was to offer the art of hospitality to an elite clientele. So Florence was chosen for the group’s first luxury property: A hotel with the ambiance of a patrician 18th-century residence that once belonged to the Renzis Sonnino barons who lived in the palace named after them.

A glittering gem in the heart of the city, the hotel is very close to Florence’s most iconic landmarks. It’s the ideal base for those looking to wander along the romantic Ponte Vecchio, immerse themselves in Botticelli’s masterpieces at the Uffizi Gallery, or ascend the magnificent dome of the Duomo. In short, it’s not just the food that tells a story, but also the rich historical atmosphere that transforms your trip into a truly memorable experience.