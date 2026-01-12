Çal Cave boosts Black Sea tourism

TRABZON

Çal Cave, one of the prominent tourism destinations of Trabzon and the Eastern Black Sea region, hosted 178,500 visitors in 2025, according to local authorities.

Situated at an altitude of 1,050 meters above sea level in the Düzköy district, the cave contributes to regional tourism with its stalactites and stalagmites, a fortress located above it and a waterfall and small lake inside. The formations are estimated to have developed over nearly 8 million years.

The cave offers an unforgettable experience for adventure seekers exploring its underground passages. About 200 meters from the entrance, the cave splits into two branches. In the left section, a 150-meter walk leads to pan-shaped hollows formed by erosion and collapses in limestone terrain.

The right branch, which features a walking route of around 400 meters, includes a lake and a waterfall that present striking scenery for visitors. Thanks to natural cracks that allow airflow from outside, the cave gives the sensation of walking through a valley despite being underground. The depth of the stream flowing through the cave varies seasonally.

Although the cave has been explored to a length of around 8 kilometers, with many sections still undiscovered, visitors can tour approximately 1 kilometer. Open year-round, Çal Cave also offers additional facilities, such as a teahouse and local cuisine at the fortress above it.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Düzköy Mayor Selim Çelenk said visitor numbers rose by 4 percent compared to the previous year. “We had 178,500 registered visitors last year. There is a 4 percent increase compared with the year before, which makes us happy.”

Çelenk noted that Düzköy attracts visitors in all seasons with its highlands, rivers and lakes, and sees a particular influx during the summer months. Emphasizing the cave’s international appeal, he said efforts were underway to increase the district’s share of tourism, supported by a newly prepared tourism master plan.

He added that projects covering traffic flow, parking and visitor access around the cave are currently in the approval phase and are expected to yield results this year.

Metin Demir, who has operated facilities at the cave site for 16 years, said they were pleased with last year’s figures. “Last year, most visitors came from the Middle East. This year, we are expecting tourists from China and the Caucasus as well. I believe visitor numbers could exceed 200,000,” he said.