Iman honors David Bowie with tattoo on 10th anniversary of his death

LOS ANGELES

Model Iman has paid a deeply personal tribute to her late husband David Bowie by getting a new tattoo marking the 10th anniversary of the musician’s death.

Iman, 70, shared a sentimental Instagram post on Jan. 10 showing a video of the moment the tattoo was inked on her arm. In the caption, she reflected on her enduring grief and love, writing, “Jan. 10. The pain didn’t vanish … it left in its place a loving permanent mark.”

She added the hashtag “#BowieForever” and set the post to Bowie’s song “Subterraneans.”

David Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016, at the age of 69, following an 18-month battle with cancer that had been kept private. A statement posted at the time on his official Facebook page said the artist “died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer,” and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy.

Iman and Bowie met on a blind date in 1990 and married two years later. In August 2000, they welcomed their daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Speaking to People magazine in 2021, Iman said she still considers herself married to the late musician. “Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband, and I said, ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband,’” she said. “Through my memory, my love lives.”

Earlier this month, Iman also marked Bowie’s posthumous 79th birthday with a black-and-white photograph shared on Instagram. “Happy Heavenly Birthday,” she wrote. “Your light burns so bright in all our hearts. We love and miss you.”