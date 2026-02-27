Industrial heritage of Het Van Osch Museum at Koç Museum

ISTANBUL

The steam and gas engine collection of the Het Van Osch Museum in the Netherlands went on display at the Rahmi M. Koç Museum, which explores the history of transportation, industry and communication.

According to a statement from the museum, the complete Het Van Osch collection was brought from the Netherlands and opened to visitors at the Tersane Building, offering a new perspective on industrial history.

Spanning models from the 1840s to the 1970s, the collection features a wide range of machinery, from triple-expansion marine engines to horizontal and vertical steam engines, as well as early examples of internal combustion engines and “hit-and-miss” type gas engines.

Among the highlights is the rotary valve “Lenoir” gas engine model, recognized as the first commercial internal combustion engine developed around 1860 by Etienne Lenoir. Also on display are working models signed by Stuart Turner, known throughout the 20th century for their high-quality craftsmanship, precision casting techniques and durability and widely used as demonstration tools in engineering education.

The collection also includes a one-third scale working model of a portable steam engine produced by Marshall and Sons, as well as an engine manufactured in 1898 in Magdeburg, Germany, by Langensiepen & Co.

During the day, the engine powered the mill at a factory. In the evenings, after the factory closed, its belt was connected to a generator to provide electricity to homes near the facility.

Featuring rare examples from industrial history, the collection aims to add a new dimension to the museum’s narrative of industrial development. It offers visitors a comprehensive opportunity to trace the technological transformation from steam power to internal combustion systems through tangible examples that highlight craftsmanship and the evolution of engineering.