More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

TEHRAN
More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

Iran’s Red Crescent says Israeli-U.S. airstrikes across Iran have killed 201 people and injured 747, according to comments on Iranian state TV.

The spokesperson for the Red Crescent said the strikes have hit 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces. The spokesperson said relief operations are ongoing, and that 220 teams were deployed to different sites to respond to the strikes.

Meanwhile, in southern Iran, at least 85 people were reported killed when a girls’ school was struck, and dozens more were wounded, the local governor told Iranian state TV.

Iran on Saturday accused the U.S. and Israel of military aggression, calling the strikes a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of Article 2(4) of the U.N. Charter.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the attacks targeted defense infrastructure and civilian sites in multiple cities and took place while Tehran and Washington were engaged in a diplomatic process.

It stressed that Iran had prioritized diplomacy to prevent war but “the time has now come to defend the homeland,” and that the armed forces would respond in a “decisive and powerful manner.”

Tehran asserted its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter and called on the U.N. Security Council and the international community to condemn the joint U.S.-Israeli attack and take urgent action.

death toll, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

    Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

  2. Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

    Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

  3. Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

    Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

  4. Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss latest situation in region

    Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss latest situation in region

  5. Bolu mayor rejects accusations in bribery probe

    Bolu mayor rejects accusations in bribery probe
Recommended
Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report
Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon
Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies
CIA intel guided strikes that killed Iran supreme leader: Report

CIA intel guided strikes that killed Iran supreme leader: Report
Israel, Iran unleash fresh attacks as Mideast on alert

Israel, Iran unleash fresh attacks as Mideast on alert
Iran president says new leadership council has begun its work

Iran president says new leadership council 'has begun its work'
South Korea calls for resuming dialogue with North

South Korea calls for resuming dialogue with North
WORLD Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 1 said he would "be talking" to Iranian leaders but was vague on the timing and noted that much of the country's leadership was dead.
ECONOMY Hatay leads in geographical indication registrations in 2025

Hatay leads in geographical indication registrations in 2025

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) registered 125 new geographical indications in 2025, bringing the total number of certified products to 1,819 as of February 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿