Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

JERUSALEM
Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

Israel on Saturday announced the closure of all crossings in the Palestinian territories, effective Sunday until further notice, amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

The decision was announced in a statement by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

“In conclusion of a situation assessment, and following the operation launched by the Israeli and American armies (against Iran), it was decided to close all crossings in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, including the Rafah crossing, as of tomorrow and until further notice,” the statement said.

It added that the decision applies to all Palestinians, except those holding a “vital worker” permit, who would be allowed passage through certain crossings that were not specified.

The statement claimed that closing the crossings to Gaza “will not affect the humanitarian situation” in the enclave.

Earlier, large explosions were heard and missile shrapnel fell in several areas across the occupied West Bank shortly after sirens sounded in a number of Israeli settlements, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Palestinian police spokesperson Luay Arziqat said authorities received reports of missile fragments falling in four separate areas in the West Bank, without any human injuries or material damage recorded.

On Saturday morning, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, claiming it was meant to remove “threats” posed by the Iranian “regime.” In response, Iran targeted Israel and the U.S. bases in the region with missiles and drones.

Israel declared a “special and immediate state of emergency” nationwide.

Iran, for its part, vowed a “harsh response” to aggression and launched missile barrages and drones toward Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

    Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

  2. Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

    Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

  3. Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

    Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

  4. Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss latest situation in region

    Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss latest situation in region

  5. Bolu mayor rejects accusations in bribery probe

    Bolu mayor rejects accusations in bribery probe
Recommended
Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report
Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon

Three US military members killed in Iran operation: Pentagon
Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies
CIA intel guided strikes that killed Iran supreme leader: Report

CIA intel guided strikes that killed Iran supreme leader: Report
Israel, Iran unleash fresh attacks as Mideast on alert

Israel, Iran unleash fresh attacks as Mideast on alert
Iran president says new leadership council has begun its work

Iran president says new leadership council 'has begun its work'
South Korea calls for resuming dialogue with North

South Korea calls for resuming dialogue with North
WORLD Trump says will be talking to Iranian leaders: Report

Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 1 said he would "be talking" to Iranian leaders but was vague on the timing and noted that much of the country's leadership was dead.
ECONOMY Hatay leads in geographical indication registrations in 2025

Hatay leads in geographical indication registrations in 2025

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) registered 125 new geographical indications in 2025, bringing the total number of certified products to 1,819 as of February 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿