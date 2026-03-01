Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

JERUSALEM

Israel on Saturday announced the closure of all crossings in the Palestinian territories, effective Sunday until further notice, amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

The decision was announced in a statement by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

“In conclusion of a situation assessment, and following the operation launched by the Israeli and American armies (against Iran), it was decided to close all crossings in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, including the Rafah crossing, as of tomorrow and until further notice,” the statement said.

It added that the decision applies to all Palestinians, except those holding a “vital worker” permit, who would be allowed passage through certain crossings that were not specified.

The statement claimed that closing the crossings to Gaza “will not affect the humanitarian situation” in the enclave.

Earlier, large explosions were heard and missile shrapnel fell in several areas across the occupied West Bank shortly after sirens sounded in a number of Israeli settlements, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Palestinian police spokesperson Luay Arziqat said authorities received reports of missile fragments falling in four separate areas in the West Bank, without any human injuries or material damage recorded.

On Saturday morning, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, claiming it was meant to remove “threats” posed by the Iranian “regime.” In response, Iran targeted Israel and the U.S. bases in the region with missiles and drones.

Israel declared a “special and immediate state of emergency” nationwide.

Iran, for its part, vowed a “harsh response” to aggression and launched missile barrages and drones toward Israel and U.S. bases in the region.