Oscars add a star-studded new wave of presenters

Chris Evans, Javier Bardem and Maya Rudolph are just a few of the celebrity actors set to present at the Oscars on March 15.

The show's executive producers revealed a new batch of presenters on Feb. 26, including “One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti, who was overlooked for a best actress nomination this year, Demi Moore and Kumail Nanjiani. They join the previously announced group of last year's best actor winners Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison and supporting actor winners Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña, who will also present trophies at the 98th annual Academy Awards.

More presenters will be announced over the next two weeks for the March 15 ceremony, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien. The show will air live on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

Last year's show saw Saldaña, Madison and Culkin become first-time Oscar winners. Brody won his second best actor trophy, for his role in “The Brutalist.”

“Sinners” is this year's leading nominee, breaking the record for most nominations by a single film with 16.

The Oscars frequently have the previous year's winners present Oscar trophies in the acting categories.

The show will feature live performances of best song nominees “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” and “I Lied to You,” from “Sinners.”

