Turkish navy ships draw crowds in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM

Türkiye’s amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu and three accompanying naval vessels drew crowds and heavy local media interest after docking in the Port of Rotterdam as part of NATO’s Steadfast Dart 2026 exercise.

Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad described the deployment as an “impressive sight,” noting the ships were clearly visible near the city center, close to the Erasmus Bridge.

The visiting group consists of TCG Anadolu (232 meters long), the frigates TCG İstanbul and TCG Oruçreis, and the replenishment ship TCG Derya.

Footage and photos shared by Dutch media and residents showed onlookers gathering along the waterfront and bridges to watch the ships, including members of the Turkish diaspora waving flags.

Some reports said the ships were expected to remain in port until Sunday, March 1, before departing as the wider NATO exercise continues.

The Steadfast Dart 2026 drill, hosted by Germany, is designed to test NATO’s rapid deployment and readiness across land, sea and air, with around 10,000 troops from 11 allied countries taking part.

Dutch defense watchers also noted that, unlike some naval port visits, the ships were not open to the public, with most visitors viewing them from nearby quays and bridges.