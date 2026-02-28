Turkish navy ships draw crowds in Rotterdam

Turkish navy ships draw crowds in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM
Turkish navy ships draw crowds in Rotterdam

 

Türkiye’s amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu and three accompanying naval vessels drew crowds and heavy local media interest after docking in the Port of Rotterdam as part of NATO’s Steadfast Dart 2026 exercise.

Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad described the deployment as an “impressive sight,” noting the ships were clearly visible near the city center, close to the Erasmus Bridge.

The visiting group consists of TCG Anadolu (232 meters long), the frigates TCG İstanbul and TCG Oruçreis, and the replenishment ship TCG Derya.

Footage and photos shared by Dutch media and residents showed onlookers gathering along the waterfront and bridges to watch the ships, including members of the Turkish diaspora waving flags.

Some reports said the ships were expected to remain in port until Sunday, March 1, before departing as the wider NATO exercise continues.

The Steadfast Dart 2026 drill, hosted by Germany, is designed to test NATO’s rapid deployment and readiness across land, sea and air, with around 10,000 troops from 11 allied countries taking part.

Dutch defense watchers also noted that, unlike some naval port visits, the ships were not open to the public, with most visitors viewing them from nearby quays and bridges.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

    Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

  2. US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'

    US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'

  3. Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

    Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

  4. More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

    More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

  5. Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

    Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares
Recommended
Erdoğan warns Middle East faces ‘ring of fire’ after attacks on Iran

Erdoğan warns Middle East faces ‘ring of fire’ after attacks on Iran
Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates

Türkiye urges end to attacks, offers mediation as Iran crisis escalates
Fidan holds calls with seven counterparts as tensions escalate in region

Fidan holds calls with seven counterparts as tensions escalate in region
Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran

Türkiye issues security warning for citizens in Iran
Intelligence academy report flags three flashpoints that could trigger wider war

Intelligence academy report flags three flashpoints that could trigger wider war
Science-led restoration of Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia advances on schedule

Science-led restoration of Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia advances on schedule
WORLD Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Explosions rocked Dubai's Palm Jumeirah man-made island and drone debris caused a fire at the Burj Al Arab ultra-luxury hotel as waves of Iranian missiles targeted the UAE on Saturday, authorities said.

ECONOMY Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

The U.S. strikes against Iran could severely disrupt the global supply of crude oil and send prices soaring to levels not seen in years.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿