Historic Çinili Mosque in Kütahya to be rebuilt

KÜTAHYA

The historic Çinili Mosque in the western province of Kütahya will be demolished and rebuilt in line with scientific reports and approvals from the Cultural Heritage Preservation Board, officials have announced.

Yusuf Çetin, secretary-general of Kütahya Dumlupınar University, made a statement regarding the long-debated restoration process of the registered cultural asset, saying the mosque would be reconstructed while preserving its original identity. The tender process is scheduled to take place in March.

Due to earthquake risks, authorities opted for controlled dismantling and reconstruction instead of structural reinforcement. Approximately 70,000 original Kütahya tiles and ceramics adorning the mosque’s interior and exterior were removed one by one and placed under protection.

“The reconstruction process of the Çinili Mosque, which is among Kütahya’s significant cultural assets and holds registered monument status, is being meticulously carried out in accordance with relevant legislation and under the supervision and approval of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Board,” Çetin said.

The mosque was built in the 1970s under the leadership of painter and neyzen Ahmet Yakupoğlu through community contributions and without formal architectural or engineering services. The structure has an interior space of approximately 64 square meters.

Çetin stressed that the mosque is not only a place of worship but also an important part of the university’s and the city’s cultural memory. He noted that expert reports prepared by a court-appointed panel comprising scientists from five universities identified serious structural damage. The building’s tilt was measured between 7 and 14 degrees and ground-related problems pose significant risks in the event of a possible earthquake.

“The joint conclusion of the technical reports is that the reinforcement option would be technically insufficient,” he said.

Çetin added that following the tile removal, survey studies are ongoing. Applications have been submitted through the Public Procurement Authority’s electronic platform for the preparation of new structural, mechanical and electrical projects. Geological surveys and ground reinforcement studies are continuing simultaneously and the tender will be held in March.

He stated that the contract of the previous contractor expired on Feb. 11, 2026 and that incomplete works were reassigned in accordance with legislation. Ongoing legal processes, he said, are proceeding in favor of the university.

“Çinili Mosque is a value of Kütahya,” Çetin said. “Our shared goal is to ensure earthquake safety while preserving Ahmet Yakupoğlu’s artistic vision and Kütahya’s tile heritage in its authentic identity for future generations. This valuable monument will be completed in compliance with regulations, in a solid and lasting manner and reopened for worship as soon as possible.”