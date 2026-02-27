Hydriskoi collection unearthed at Demeter Temple

MANİSA

Archaeologists unearthed approximately 3,000 small water vessels known as “hydriskoi” during the first comprehensive excavation of the Demeter-Kore Temple at the ancient city of Aigai in western Türkiye.

The temple, dedicated to Demeter, the goddess of earth and fertility, and her daughter Kore (Persephone), yielded the terracotta vessels believed to have been used in votive offerings and sacred purification rituals. The restored pieces have been assembled and placed under protection in the excavation depot.

Excavation head Professor Yusuf Sezgin said the works were carried out as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” project, beginning in April 2025 and lasting six to seven months. Although the temple was first identified in the 1880s, it had not previously been examined in detail.

“In 2025, we conducted the first comprehensive excavation in this area and reached extremely striking findings,” Sezgin said.

Highlighting the arid and challenging geography of the region, Sezgin noted that Demeter symbolized soil and fertility, both crucial for agricultural continuity in the area. “At certain times, clean water was presented to the goddess in small terracotta vessels during ceremonies. These sacred vessels were accumulated in a special area. We uncovered this accumulation zone during the excavations,” he said.

Sezgin added that the 3,000 hydriskoi likely represent only part of the total number buried at the site, with further excavations planned in the same area in 2026.

The 2025 excavation season at Aigai — one of the 12 Aeolian cities established in western Anatolia — has now been completed.

According to records kept by the excavation team, although there is no official ticketing system at the site, between 25,000 and 30,000 visitors toured the ancient city in 2025. Fifteen years ago, that figure stood at around 1,500.

Despite the lack of public transportation to the area, the rise in visitor numbers is considered significant.

Mesut Güneş, who visited Aigai with a 21-person group from the Foça district of İzmir, described the site as one of their favorite winter destinations.

“It is one of our favorite winter routes. In summer, walking becomes difficult due to limited water sources. February is more suitable for visiting. We spent about one and a half hours here and were very satisfied,” he said.