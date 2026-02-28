Zebra population at Bursa Zoo rises to 11

BURSA

The zebra population at Bursa Zoo has increased to 11 following the birth of two foals.

The zoo, owned by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality and located in the Osmangazi district, spans 206,600 square meters and is home to 1,076 animals from 138 species.

A full member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), the facility houses its zebras in conditions suited to their natural habitat.

The herd, which lives alongside giraffes and ostriches in the section dedicated to South African species, now consists of eight females, one male and two foals.

With the total number reaching 11, the zebras are cared for in heated indoor areas during the winter months.

Zebra keeper Ergün Kuva told state-run Anadolu Agency that the largest zebra herd in Türkiye is at Bursa Zoo.

Noting that the animals receive dietary supplements during winter, Kuva said the herd has a single dominant male along with eight females and two foals.

“These are African animals, warm-climate animals. They stay outside during the summer. We do not take them indoors. In winter, we bring them inside. We have heated rooms and care for them accordingly. Their living area here is close to 20 decares. They have very spacious grounds. In winter, compared to summer, we increase their feed by 40 to 50 percent. The foals are in very good health. Their mothers take care of all their needs. We intervene only in extreme situations. The largest zebra herd in Türkiye belongs to us. Our zebras are multiplying and continuing to reproduce,” he said.