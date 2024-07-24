Lula rallies G20 countries against world hunger

Lula rallies G20 countries against world hunger

RIO DE JANERIO
Lula rallies G20 countries against world hunger

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Wednesday launched a new initiative against world hunger ahead of an upcoming G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Finance ministers for grouping's member states will convene today and tomorrow in the Brazilian metropolis, one of the final gatherings before the G20 summit takes place on Nov. 18-19 in the same city.

The initiative, dubbed the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, will seek to secure common financial resources to combat world hunger and replicate successful programs that have worked locally.

"The fight against inequality, the fight against hunger, the fight against poverty are all fights that cannot be done by one country," Lula told reporters.

"It has to be done by all the countries that are willing to take on this historic responsibility."

The initiative is one of Lula's major priorities ahead of the G20 summit.

A recent report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations outlining the state of world hunger will be presented at the meeting to illustrate the scale of the endeavor.

Aside from the world hunger initiative, the agenda for this week's meeting of G20 finance ministers will involve discussions of how to achieve another objective set by Brazil: Figuring out ways to tax the ultra-wealthy.

The initiative, first discussed during a meeting in Sao Paulo in February, involves determining methodologies to tax billionaires and other high-income earners based on the work of French economist Gabriel Zucman.

However, talks have been highly contentious, and any forward progress is far from guaranteed.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opposed international negotiations of the subject during a G7 finance meeting held in May in Italy.

The meeting will also discuss taxation of multinational corporations nearly three years after an agreement was signed to create a plan on the initiative.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops
LATEST NEWS

  1. Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

    Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

  2. Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

    Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

  3. Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

    Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

  4. Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport

    Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport

  5. Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum

    Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum
Recommended
Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules

Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules
THY secures yuan financing for new aircraft

THY secures yuan financing for new aircraft
New rules aim to protect local e-traders from Chinese giants

New rules aim to protect local e-traders from Chinese giants
Türkiye ends deposit transaction with Saudi Arabia to reduce external liabilities

Türkiye ends deposit transaction with Saudi Arabia to reduce external liabilities
Nigeria passes minimum wage bill

Nigeria passes minimum wage bill
Blast at Mexico tequila factory kills five

Blast at Mexico tequila factory kills five
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿