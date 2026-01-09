TPAO and ExxonMobil sign MoU on energy cooperation

ISTANBUL

Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, ESSO Exploration International Limited, in the oil and natural gas sector.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul by TPAO General Manager Cem Erdem and ExxonMobil Vice President John Ardill, during a ceremony attended by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

The MoU in the oil and natural gas sector covers new exploration areas in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, as well as other potential international areas to be mutually agreed upon, Bayraktar wrote on X.

“By combining technical capabilities in deep sea exploration and drilling together with ExxonMobil’s international experience, we aim to enhance our operational effectiveness and pave the way for new discoveries,” he added.

“In line with our goal of a fully energy-independent Türkiye, we are strengthening our capabilities through international collaborations and moving forward to becoming the energy hub of our region,” said Bayraktar.