Turkish Airlines launches major infrastructure investments

ISTANBUL

In line with its 2033 vision, Turkish Airlines (THY) has broken ground on eight new facilities across multiple locations, including Istanbul Airport, with a total investment exceeding 100 billion Turkish Liras.

At the ceremony held at Istanbul Airport, THY Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat emphasized that the airline is committed not only to expanding its fleet but also to building the strong infrastructure required to support it.

“Today, THY has completed its 93-year journey to reach 500 aircraft,” Bolat said.

“By 2033, when we celebrate our centennial, our fleet will surpass 800 aircraft. By 2036, we will reach 1,000 aircraft.”

Speaking about the new facilities, Bolat said: “Today we are laying the foundations of some projects and beginning the second phases of others. Together, these eight projects form the backbone of this vast ecosystem.”

“Among the investments are the second phase of SmartIst, which will become the world’s largest air cargo terminal with a capacity of 4.5 million tons, and the world’s largest in-flight catering facility with a daily capacity of 500,000 meals,” he furthered.

“We are also building Europe’s largest and the world’s third-largest wide-body aircraft engine maintenance center, expanding our flight training buildings and establishing new data centers,” he said.

Other projects include the headquarters of Widect, the brand offering door-to-door cargo services, an additional crew terminal building and various support facilities, Bolat said, adding that once completed, these investments will provide employment for more than 36,000 people.