Turkish Airlines launches major infrastructure investments

Turkish Airlines launches major infrastructure investments

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines launches major infrastructure investments

In line with its 2033 vision, Turkish Airlines (THY) has broken ground on eight new facilities across multiple locations, including Istanbul Airport, with a total investment exceeding 100 billion Turkish Liras.

At the ceremony held at Istanbul Airport, THY Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat emphasized that the airline is committed not only to expanding its fleet but also to building the strong infrastructure required to support it.

“Today, THY has completed its 93-year journey to reach 500 aircraft,” Bolat said.

“By 2033, when we celebrate our centennial, our fleet will surpass 800 aircraft. By 2036, we will reach 1,000 aircraft.”

Speaking about the new facilities, Bolat said: “Today we are laying the foundations of some projects and beginning the second phases of others. Together, these eight projects form the backbone of this vast ecosystem.”

“Among the investments are the second phase of SmartIst, which will become the world’s largest air cargo terminal with a capacity of 4.5 million tons, and the world’s largest in-flight catering facility with a daily capacity of 500,000 meals,” he furthered.

“We are also building Europe’s largest and the world’s third-largest wide-body aircraft engine maintenance center, expanding our flight training buildings and establishing new data centers,” he said.

Other projects include the headquarters of Widect, the brand offering door-to-door cargo services, an additional crew terminal building and various support facilities, Bolat said, adding that once completed, these investments will provide employment for more than 36,000 people.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said
Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November

Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November
TPAO and ExxonMobil sign MoU on energy cooperation

TPAO and ExxonMobil sign MoU on energy cooperation
Türkiye-UK free trade talks focus on growth and new agreements

Türkiye-UK free trade talks focus on growth and new agreements
Visa-free travel expected to bring 1 million Chinese tourists to Türkiye

Visa-free travel expected to bring 1 million Chinese tourists to Türkiye
GM announces $7.1 bln hit to profits on electric auto pullback

GM announces $7.1 bln hit to profits on electric auto pullback
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿