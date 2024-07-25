Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

FARNBOROUGH

Turkish firm Aselsan attended the Farnborough International Airshow in the U.K., where Ahmet Akyol, the company's CEO, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the military provider is working hard to be one of the top 30 defense companies by 2030.

Aselsan, founded 49 years ago, has grown to become one of Türkiye's leading defense firms, providing solutions for the country's armed forces as well as other clients worldwide, according to Akyol.

Akyol stated that the government and company shareholders support Aselsan in achieving its goals, and he added that Aselsan will continue to strive to achieve its goals in the defense industry through a high-tech and innovative approach.

He stated that Türkiye has made significant strides in aviation in recent years, and the nation is now exporting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, airplanes, and even homegrown satellites, with the active participation and collaboration of Aselsan.

Akyol mentioned that Aselsan displayed over 50 products in six categories at the Farnborough International Airshow, including avionic systems, electronic warfare solutions, electro-optical cameras, radar systems, and communications technologies.

Aselsan strategically invests in high-tech production to boost the Turkish economy and international cooperation, exporting products worth $2,000 per kilogram.

"Aselsan has reached an annual revenue of $2.5 billion, with offices, factories, and operations in 18 different countries while boasting 16 subsidiaries in Türkiye," stated Akyol.

The CEO stated that the company's 2030 objectives include technology roadmaps, faster operations, digital transformation, and more.

"The goal of our 2030 program is to place Aselsan among the top 30 defense firms worldwide from its current position of 47 within seven years, and we are working day and night to ensure our success," he said.

Akyol stated that one of the reasons for the company's success is its "qualified human resources," as the company has established a vocational high school to support the youth, as well as internship programs for college students, which serve as a route for qualified and talented students to join Aselsan.