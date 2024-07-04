Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

ISTANBUL
Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

Despite an annual decline in revenues, the automotive industry once again topped the list of Türkiye’s largest exporting sectors with shipments to foreign markets amounting to $2.6 billion in June.

The automotive sector’s exports, which plunged 12.4 percent last month from a year ago, accounted for 14.1 percent of the country’s export revenues.

From January to June, local carmakers generated $17.7 billion in export revenue, marking a 2.3 percent increase compared with the same period of 2023.

The 12-month trailing export revenue of the industry was $35.4 billion, according to the latest data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

The local auto market has been experiencing weak demand this year compared with 2023. The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles declined for a third month in a row in June on an annual basis.

The market shrank 5.3 percent year-on-year in June with total sales amounting to 106,000 units. Sales fell 10.1 percent in the previous month and declined 22.3 percent in March.

Automotive is one of the key industries in Türkiye, employing tens of thousands of people. Several carmakers entered the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce’s (İSO) top 500 industrial enterprises list.

Ford Otomotiv ranked second on the list with production-based sales at 238 billion Turkish Liras in 2023, while Totoya Otomotiv claimed the fifth spot at 127.5 billion liras. Oyak Renault and Mercedes-Benz Türkiye ranked sixth and eighth at 107 billion liras and 94 billion liras, respectively.

After automotive, the chemicals sector was the second largest exporting industry with a 12 percent share in Türkiye’s overall export revenue.

Chemical exports were down 6.5 percent in June to $2.23 billion with the first half exports rising 7.9 percent annually to $15.8 billion.

Defense exports on the rise

 

Turkish defense and aerospace companies boosted their exports by 69.4 percent year-on-year last month to $563.4 million, which corresponded to a 3 percent share in the country’s total export revenues.

In the first half of 2024, the defense and aerospace sector’s export revenue surged nearly 22 percent on an annual basis to $2.88 billion.

Turkish-made defense and aerospace products are used in 185 countries, said Haluk Görgün, head of the Defense Industries Agency (SSB).

Defense exports, which stood at only $248 million in 2002, climbed to an all-time high of $5.54 billion last year.

The number of projects carried out by local defense companies surged from 62 in 2002 to more than 1,000 in 2024.

The project volume, on the other hand, leaped from around $5.5 billion two decades ago to reach $96.3 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

    Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

  3. New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

    New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

  4. Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

    Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

  5. Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

    Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Recommended
Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek
Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices

Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices
Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter

Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter
Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent

Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent
Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana

Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana
German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May
Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE

Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE
WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿