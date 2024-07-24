Türkiye ends deposit transaction with Saudi Arabia to reduce external liabilities

Türkiye ends deposit transaction with Saudi Arabia to reduce external liabilities

ANKARA
Türkiye ends deposit transaction with Saudi Arabia to reduce external liabilities

The Central Bank of Türkiye has announced on Wednesday that it terminated deposit transaction carried out with Saudi Arabia.

The termination of transaction worth $5 billion was aiming to reduce external liabilities of the country as part of reserve management.

"Our external liabilities have recently improved by approximately USD 7 billion through the reduction of deposit balances," the bank said.

The Saudi Fund for Development decided to hold deposit in Turkish Central Bank in 2023, after ministerial meetings in 2022.

"Our reserves have strengthened as a result of the increased influx of foreign resources, dollarization reverse, and reduced external financing needs resulting from our (medium-term economic) program," said Mehmet Şimşek, treasury and finance minister.

"Consequently, we are reducing external liabilities," Şimşek wrote on social media platform X.

 "Our economic and financial cooperation with Saudi Arabia will continue."

transactions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

    Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

  2. World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

    World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

  3. China makes surprise cut to key lending rate

    China makes surprise cut to key lending rate

  4. US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writer's extradition

    US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writer's extradition

  5. Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

    Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops
Recommended
Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes
Worlds richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’
China makes surprise cut to key lending rate

China makes surprise cut to key lending rate
Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules

Crypto currency exchange market welcomes new rules
THY secures yuan financing for new aircraft

THY secures yuan financing for new aircraft
New rules aim to protect local e-traders from Chinese giants

New rules aim to protect local e-traders from Chinese giants
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿