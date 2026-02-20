Türkiye’s external assets increase to $413 billion

ANKARA

As of the end of December 2025, Türkiye’s external assets recorded $413 billion indicating an increase of percent 2.6 compared to the previous quarter, data from the Central Bank showed on Feb. 20.

Liabilities against non-residents rose by 1.2 percent over the same period to $738 billion.

Consequently, Türkiye’s net International Investment Position (IIP) posted minus $324.9 billion at the end of December. The difference between total financial assets and total financial liabilities is the net IIP.

Reserve assets posted $184 billion by increasing $3.9 billion compared to the previous quarter.

As regards the sub-items under assets, direct investment rose by 3.7 percent to $75.2 billion, while portfolio investment declined by 0.7 percent to $6.4 billion. Other investment increased by 2.8 percent to $147.4 billion. Foreign exchange deposits of resident banks held abroad amounted to $43.9 billion, reflecting a 3 percent increase.

Among the sub-items under liabilities, Government Domestic Debt Securities (GDDS) of the general government amounted to $18.3 billion, marking a 16.2 percent increase compared to the previous quarter.

Direct investment decreased by 5.5 percent to $202.3 billion. Portfolio investment rose by 2.9 percent to $135.4 billion, while other investment increased by 4.3 percent to $400.3 billion.