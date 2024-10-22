Harris woos on-the-fence Republicans

Harris woos on-the-fence Republicans

PENNSYLVANIA
Harris woos on-the-fence Republicans

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a push to woo moderates in her rival's camp in three swing states on Oct. 21, while Donald Trump slammed the government's response to Hurricane Helene as he toured the devastated state of North Carolina.

With just over two weeks until Election Day, the Democratic vice president and her Republican opponent are on a blitz through the battlegrounds that will decide the outcome in a race that polls say is too close to call.

On Oct. 21, Harris appeared in Pennsylvania alongside Liz Cheney, a prominent Republican, who called on undecided voters "to reject the kind of vile vitriol that we've seen from Donald Trump."

Trump toured storm-damaged Asheville and repeated conspiracy theories about the government's disaster response. Later, at a rally in Greenville, he hammered home his campaign message that immigrants were "looting, ransacking, raping and pillaging" the country.

On Oct. 21 alone, Harris had events scheduled in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Rust Belt states that were in Trump's column in 2016 but crucial to President Joe Biden's victory four years later.

Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick, were once considered fixtures in the Republican firmament, but have been ostracized since it was taken over by Trump.

Harris said Trump's dominance in politics since his shock 2016 election had led Americans to "point the finger at one another" and left the country "exhausted."

"Donald Trump is an unserious man, and the consequences of him ever being president of the United States again are brutally serious," she said.

Cheney, who endorsed Harris last month, said it was not a difficult decision to make, as a politician or as a mother.

"If you wouldn't hire somebody to babysit your kids, like you shouldn't make that guy the President of the United States," she said.

US elections,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

    CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

  2. Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

    Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

  3. Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

    Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

  4. Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

    Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

  5. Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

    Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months
Recommended
Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG
Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy
Two killed as Haiti gangs attack in capital

Two killed as Haiti gangs attack in capital
China kicks off live firing exercise in Taiwan Strait

China kicks off live firing exercise in Taiwan Strait
Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine

Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine
Putin seeks to rival West with BRICS summit

Putin seeks to rival West with BRICS summit
WORLD Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
ECONOMY Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿