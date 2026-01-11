Rallies across US after woman shot and killed by ICE agent

MINNEAPOLIS

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Minneapolis on Jan. 10 chanting the name of the woman killed by a federal agent in the city, amid widespread anger at use of force in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Organizers said more than 1,000 events were planned across the United States under the slogan "ICE, Out for Good," referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency that is drawing growing opposition over its execution of President Donald Trump's effort at mass deportations.

The slogan is also a reference to Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother shot dead in her car by an ICE agent last week.

Thousands braved frigid weather and streamed toward a snow-covered park to mobilize near the scene of the shooting. They carried signs demanding "ICE OUT" of Minnesota.

Her death has sparked strong emotions in this Democratic stronghold, and across the nation.

In Philadelphia, protesters marched in the rain from City Hall to the ICE field office. Others mobilized in New York, Washington and Boston, with the gatherings drawing dozens to hundreds of demonstrators.

More protests were planned for Jan. 11.

The Trump administration has sought to paint Good as a "domestic terrorist," vigorously insisting the agent who fatally shot her was acting in self-defense.

This narrative is strongly disputed by local officials, who say footage shows Good's vehicle turning away from the agent and did not pose a threat to his life.