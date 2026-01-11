South Africa holds naval drills with China, Russia and Iran

PRETORIA
South Africa on Jan. 10 began naval drills with Russia, Iran and China, describing the maneuvers off its coast as not merely a show of force but a vital response to rising maritime tensions.

The week long 'Will for Peace 2026' exercises come just days after the United States seized a Russian flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, saying it carried crude bound for Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of Western sanctions.

The drills, led by China, were more than a military exercise and a statement of intent among the BRICS group of emerging nations, Captain Nndwakhulu Thomas Thamaha, South Africa's joint taskforce commander, told the opening Ceremony.

"It is a demonstration of our collective resolve to work together," he said.

BRICS, originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and, more recently, Indonesia.

China and Iran deployed destroyer warships, while Russia and the United Arab Emirates sent corvette vessels. Host South Africa dispatched a frigate.

Indonesia, Ethiopia and Brazil joined as observers.

"In an increasingly complex maritime environment, cooperation such as this is not an option, it is essential," said Thamaha.

The exercises were to "ensure the safety of shipping lanes and maritime economic activities," he said.

Previously known as Exercise Mosi, the drills were initially scheduled for last November but postponed due to a clash with the G20 summit in Johannesburg, boycotted by the United States.

 

