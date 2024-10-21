UN biodiversity summit opens with call for 'significant' funding

UN biodiversity summit opens with call for 'significant' funding

CALI
UN biodiversity summit opens with call for significant funding

Chestnut-fronted macaw fly previous to the COP16 Summit in Cali, Valle del Cauca Department, Colombia, on Oct. 18, 2024

The world's biggest nature protection conference opened in Colombia on Monday with the United Nations chief calling for countries to "convert words into action" and fatten a fund seeking to address biodiversity loss.

On the eve of the official start of the conference, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged "significant investment" in the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) created last year, as well as "commitments to mobilize other sources of public and private finance."

"Those profiting from nature must contribute to its protection and restoration," Guterres said in a video played to delegates gathered in the western city of Cali.

The GBFF was created last year to help countries achieve the goals of the so-called Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) adopted in Canada in 2022 with 23 targets to "halt and reverse" the loss of nature by 2030.

So far, countries have made about $250 million in commitments to the fund, according to monitoring agencies.

The fund is part of a broader agreement made in Montreal two years ago for countries to mobilize at least $200 billion per year by 2030 for biodiversity, including $20 billion per year by 2025 from rich nations to help developing ones.

Guterres highlighted that destroying nature increases conflict, hunger and disease, fuels poverty and negatively impacts economic growth.

"A collapse in nature's services, such as pollination, and clean water, would see the global economy lose trillions of dollars a year, with the poorest hardest hit," he said.

About 12,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries, including 140 government ministers and a dozen heads of state are expected at the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), running until Nov. 1.

Themed "Peace with Nature," it has the urgent task of coming up with monitoring and funding mechanisms to ensure the 23 U.N. targets can be met.

UN, summit ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Is Musks million-dollar US voter lottery legal

Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?
LATEST NEWS

  1. Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

    Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

  2. Hezbollah claims attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa as Israel ramps up Lebanon strikes

    Hezbollah claims attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa as Israel ramps up Lebanon strikes

  3. Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

    Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

  4. Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

    Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

  5. U.N. vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia

    U.N. vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia
Recommended
Is Musks million-dollar US voter lottery legal

Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?
Hezbollah claims attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa as Israel ramps up Lebanon strikes

Hezbollah claims attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa as Israel ramps up Lebanon strikes
U.N. vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia

U.N. vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia
Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce
Moldova narrowly votes for EU membership

Moldova narrowly votes for EU membership
King Charles heckled by lawmaker at Australian parliament

King Charles heckled by lawmaker at Australian parliament
WORLD Is Musks million-dollar US voter lottery legal

Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

Donald Trump surrogate Elon Musk's offer of a million dollars to one registered voter in a swing state every day until U.S. Election Day on November 5 has raised questions about the legality of such a move.
ECONOMY Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

During a recent presentation, Chery International President Zhang Guibing has hinted at the possibility of establishing a manufacturing base in Türkiye, alongside plans for Spain and Italy, as part of the company’s European expansion strategy.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿