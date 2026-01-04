US operation in Venezuela kills at least 40 people: Report

NEW YORK

At least 40 people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed during a U.S. military operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to a report by the New York Times late Saturday.

Citing a senior Venezuelan official, who spoke anonymously, the report said: "At least 40 people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed in the attack."

U.S. officials told the New York Times that the assault involved a large-scale aerial operation aimed at disabling Venezuelan air defenses before ground forces were deployed.

"More than 150 U.S. aircraft were dispatched to knock out air defenses, so military helicopters could deliver troops who assaulted Mr. Maduro's position, U.S. officials said," it noted.

There was no immediate public confirmation from the White House or the Pentagon regarding casualty figures or the scope of the operation.

U.S. forces captured and flew Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife early Saturday in a dramatic overnight operation, President Donald Trump announced, declaring that the U.S. would run Venezuela until a "safe, proper, and judicious transition" is secured.

The Maduros are accused of trafficking "tons of cocaine" into the U.S., along with other crimes, in a new indictment unsealed early Saturday by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Critics warn the operation violates international law, bypasses Congress, and risks further instability across Venezuela and the region.​​​​​​​