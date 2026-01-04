Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela

Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela

WASHINGTON
Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would allow American oil companies to go into Venezuela to tap its massive crude reserves after a U.S. military operation seized its leader Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. military carried out a series of air strikes on Venezuela's capital Caracas early on Saturday. Maduro and his wife were captured and flown to New York City, where they face drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

"We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country," Trump told a news conference in Florida.

Trump also said that "the embargo on all Venezuelan oil remains in full effect."

Washington imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela in 2017, followed by oil sanctions two years later.

Venezuela produces jU.S.t under a million barrels of crude a day, according to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and sells most of it on the black market at steep discounts.

Trump claims Caracas is U.S.ing oil money to finance "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder and kidnapping."

At the start of his second term in 2025, he ended licenses that had allowed multinational oil and gas companies to operate in Venezuela despite the sanctions, with U.S. company Chevron the only one to receive an exemption.

Chevron operates four oil fields in Venezuela in partnership with state-owned PDVSA and its affiliates.

Washington has also imposed a total blockade on sanctioned tankers going to and from Venezuela.

Venezuelan territory contains about 17 percent of the world's oil reserves, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2023, but is far from being a leading producer after years of mismanagement and corruption.

Venezuelan oil is of lower quality and is mostly processed into diesel or byproducts such as asphalt, rather than gasoline. The United States has refineries around the Gulf of Mexico specifically designed to handle it.

"The United States is doing jU.S.t fine without Venezuelan oil," Stephen Schork, an analyst at consulting firm the Schork Group, told AFP last month, pointing to political reasons instead.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye closely follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

  2. New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

    New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

  3. Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

    Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

  4. Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

    Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

  5. Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

    Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean
Recommended
Gaza aid groups grapple with Israels ban will mean

Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean
Khamenei says will not yield as Iran protests simmer, death toll rises

Khamenei says will not yield as Iran protests simmer, death toll rises
British, French warplanes strike suspected ISIL facility in Syria

British, French warplanes strike suspected ISIL facility in Syria
North Korea fires ballistic missiles in first test of 2026

North Korea fires ballistic missiles in first test of 2026
Swiss investigate bar managers after deadly New Years blaze

Swiss investigate bar managers after deadly New Year's blaze
US operation in Venezuela kills at least 40 people: Report

US operation in Venezuela kills at least 40 people: Report
WORLD Gaza aid groups grapple with Israels ban will mean

Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

Israel’s decision to revoke the licenses of more than three dozen humanitarian organizations this week has aid groups scrambling to grapple with what this means for their operations in Gaza and their ability to help tens of thousands of struggling Palestinians.

ECONOMY Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform, has released its annual analysis of millions of orders placed throughout 2025, revealing the country’s evolving shopping preferences.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿