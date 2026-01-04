British, French warplanes strike suspected ISIL facility in Syria

British, French warplanes strike suspected ISIL facility in Syria

DAMASCUS
British, French warplanes strike suspected ISIL facility in Syria

U.K. and French warplanes carried out an airstrike in central Syria on an underground facility where ISIL members are suspected to have stored weapons and explosives, the British Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The strikes occurred late on Jan. 3 on the structure in the mountains just north of the historic town of Palmyra in the country’s Homs province, the ministry's statement said.

Britain and France are part of the U.S.-led coalition that has been fighting ISIL members for more than a decade.

The ministry said the British military used Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets supported by a Voyager refueling tanker and were joined by French aircraft in the joint strike. The British air force used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility, the statement said, adding that while a detailed assessment is now underway, initial indications are “that the target was engaged successfully.”

“This action shows our U.K. leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence” of ISIL and its “violent ideologies” in the Middle East, said Defense Secretary John Healey.

There was no immediate comment from Syria’s government on the strikes. Syria joined the anti-ISIL coalition late last year.

Despite its defeat in Syria in 2019, ISIL sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq where the extremists once declared their caliphate. U.N. experts say ISIL still commands between 5,000 and 7,000 members across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq.

Last month, the Trump administration launched military strikes in Syria to “eliminate” ISIL fighters and weapons sites in retaliation for an ambush attack near Palmyra that killed two U.S. troops and an American civilian interpreter days earlier.

 

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye closely follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

  2. New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

    New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

  3. Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

    Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

  4. Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

    Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

  5. Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

    Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean
Recommended
Gaza aid groups grapple with Israels ban will mean

Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean
Khamenei says will not yield as Iran protests simmer, death toll rises

Khamenei says will not yield as Iran protests simmer, death toll rises
North Korea fires ballistic missiles in first test of 2026

North Korea fires ballistic missiles in first test of 2026
Swiss investigate bar managers after deadly New Years blaze

Swiss investigate bar managers after deadly New Year's blaze
Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela

Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela
US operation in Venezuela kills at least 40 people: Report

US operation in Venezuela kills at least 40 people: Report
WORLD Gaza aid groups grapple with Israels ban will mean

Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

Israel’s decision to revoke the licenses of more than three dozen humanitarian organizations this week has aid groups scrambling to grapple with what this means for their operations in Gaza and their ability to help tens of thousands of struggling Palestinians.

ECONOMY Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform, has released its annual analysis of millions of orders placed throughout 2025, revealing the country’s evolving shopping preferences.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿