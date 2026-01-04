Khamenei says will not yield as Iran protests simmer, death toll rises

Khamenei says will not yield as Iran protests simmer, death toll rises

TEHRAN
Khamenei says will not yield as Iran protests simmer, death toll rises

Iran's supreme leader insisted on Jan. 3 that “rioters must be put in their place” after a week of protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic, likely giving security forces a green light to aggressively put down the demonstrations.

The first comments by 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei come as violence surrounding the demonstrations sparked by Iran's ailing economy has killed at least 15 people, according to human rights activists. The protests show no sign of stopping and follow U.S. President Donald Trump warning Iran on Jan. 2 that if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States “will come to their rescue.”

The protests, have become the biggest in Iran since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody triggered nationwide demonstrations. However, the protests have yet to be as widespread and intense as those surrounding the death of Amini, who was detained over not wearing her hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of authorities.

State television aired remarks by Khamenei to an audience in Tehran that sought to separate the concerns of protesting Iranians upset about the rial's collapse from “rioters.”

“We talk to protesters, the officials must talk to them,” Khamenei said. “But there is no benefit to talking to rioters. Rioters must be put in their place.”

He also reiterated a claim constantly made by officials in Iran that foreign powers like Israel or the United States were pushing the protests, without offering any evidence. He also blamed “the enemy” for Iran's collapsing rial.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard ranks include the all-volunteer Basij force, whose motorcycling-riding members have violently put down protests like the 2009 Green Movement and the 2022 demonstrations. The Guard answers only to Khamenei.

Two deaths overnight into Jan. 3 involved a new level of violence. In Qom, home to the country's major Shiite seminaries, a grenade exploded, killing a man there, the state-owned IRAN newspaper reported. It quoted security officials alleging the man was carrying the grenade to attack people in the city, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

Online videos from Qom purportedly showed fires in the street overnight.

The second death happened in the town of Harsin, some 370 kilometers (230 miles) southwest of Tehran. There, the newspaper said, a member of the Basij, the all-volunteer arm of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, died in a gun and knife attack in the town in Kermanshah province.

Demonstrations have reached over 170 locations in 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported early yesterday. The death toll had reached at least 15 killed, it added, with over 580 arrests. The group, which relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting, has been accurate in past unrest.

The state-run IRNA news agency separately reported on what it described as violence in Malekshahi County in Iran's Ilam province, some 515 kilometers (320 miles) southwest of Tehran. It offered no specific details.

The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights put the death toll at four in the violence there, accusing Iranian security forces of opening fire on demonstrators.

The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed to be close to the Revolutionary Guard, alleged without offering evidence that demonstrators carried firearms and grenades.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye closely follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

  2. New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

    New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

  3. Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

    Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

  4. Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

    Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

  5. Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

    Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean
Recommended
Gaza aid groups grapple with Israels ban will mean

Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean
British, French warplanes strike suspected ISIL facility in Syria

British, French warplanes strike suspected ISIL facility in Syria
North Korea fires ballistic missiles in first test of 2026

North Korea fires ballistic missiles in first test of 2026
Swiss investigate bar managers after deadly New Years blaze

Swiss investigate bar managers after deadly New Year's blaze
Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela

Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela
US operation in Venezuela kills at least 40 people: Report

US operation in Venezuela kills at least 40 people: Report
WORLD Gaza aid groups grapple with Israels ban will mean

Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

Israel’s decision to revoke the licenses of more than three dozen humanitarian organizations this week has aid groups scrambling to grapple with what this means for their operations in Gaza and their ability to help tens of thousands of struggling Palestinians.

ECONOMY Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform, has released its annual analysis of millions of orders placed throughout 2025, revealing the country’s evolving shopping preferences.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿