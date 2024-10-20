Leaked documents show US intel on Israel’s plans

WASHINGTON
The United States is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran, three U.S. officials have said.

The documents are attributed to the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency, and note that Israel was still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1.

They were sharable within the “Five Eyes,” which are the U.S., Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

The documents, which are marked top secret, were posted to the Telegram messaging app and first reported by CNN and Axios. The documents, dated Oct. 15 and 16, began circulating online on Oct. 18 after being posted on Telegram by the account called “Middle East Spectator.”

In addition to top secret mark, the papers also have other signs indicating they are meant to be seen only by the U.S. and its “Five Eyes” allies — Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The investigation is also examining how the documents were obtained, including whether it was an intentional leak by a member of the U.S. intelligence community or obtained by another method, like a hack, and whether any other intelligence information was compromised, one of the officials said.

As part of that investigation, officials are working to determine who had access to the documents before they were posted, the official said.

The leaked documents describe preparations Israel appears to be making for a strike against Iran.

One of the documents, which says it was compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, says the plans involve Israel moving munitions around.

Another document says it is sourced to the National Security Agency and outlines Israeli air force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles, also believed to be in preparation for a strike on Iran.

The Telegram channel involved in the leak identifies itself as being based in Tehran, Iran’s capital. It previously published memes featuring Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and material in support of Tehran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance.”

