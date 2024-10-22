Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

ERBIL
Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), KDP's historic rival and junior coalition partner in government, currently stands in second place with 408,141 votes, while the largest Kurdish opposition party, New Generation Movement (NGM), trails in third with 290,991 votes. The opposition party made a big leap and reached 15 seats.

The voting process for the sixth parliamentary elections in the region, which had been postponed for around two years and in which over 2.5 million voters had the right to cast ballots, was completed on Oct. 20.

Turnout among registered voters was reported at 72 percent, the commission added during a press conference.

President Nechirvan Barzani, who is also deputy leader of the KDP, welcomed the “victorious” ending of the elections.

In the previous period, 11 seats were allocated to ethnic groups in the 111-seat KRG parliament.

Parliamentary elections, which must be held every four years in the region, were last held on Sept. 30, 2018, and Turkmens and Christians, who are subject to the quota system, sent five and six deputies to the parliament, respectively.

On May 21, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council decided to allocate a quota of five seats for Turkmens, Christians and Armenians in the assembly.

The distribution of political parties in the KRG parliament, which was reduced by the Iraqi Federal Court to 100 seats, five of which were reserved for ethnic groups, remained in place with certain changes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

    CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

  2. Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

    Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

  3. Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

    Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

  4. Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

    Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

  5. Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

    Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months
Recommended
Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy
Two killed as Haiti gangs attack in capital

Two killed as Haiti gangs attack in capital
China kicks off live firing exercise in Taiwan Strait

China kicks off live firing exercise in Taiwan Strait
Harris woos on-the-fence Republicans

Harris woos on-the-fence Republicans
Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine

Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine
Putin seeks to rival West with BRICS summit

Putin seeks to rival West with BRICS summit
WORLD Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
ECONOMY Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿