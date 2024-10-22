UN vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia

NEW YORK

The United Nations on Monday reiterated its commitment to maintaining dialogue with Türkiye, Ukraine, and Russia to ensure free and safe navigation in the Black Sea, as civilian casualties in Ukraine continue to mount.

Miroslav Jenca, U.N. assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told the U.N. Security Council that September saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine this year, with at least 208 killed and 1,220 injured.

"While the worst impact of the war continues to be felt in the front line communities of eastern and southern Ukraine, death and destruction is also a daily occurrence away from the areas of active fighting," Jenca said.

Citing the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jenca reported that nearly 12,000 civilians, including 622 children, have been killed and over 25,000 injured since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Addressing Russia's attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Jenca emphasized ongoing U.N. engagement with Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye, and other stakeholders to support maritime freedom and safety.

The U.N. official also highlighted the issue of torture faced by prisoners of war, stating that 97% of Ukrainian prisoners and 50% of Russian prisoners reported being subjected to torture or ill-treatment during captivity. He urged both countries to end this practice and hold perpetrators accountable.

With November marking 1,000 days since the start of Russia's invasion, Jenca described the conflict as causing "deep human suffering, threatening regional stability, and worsening global divisions."

The U.N. continues its efforts to mitigate the war's impact and promote dialogue among all parties involved.