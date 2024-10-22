UN vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia

UN vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia

NEW YORK
UN vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia

The United Nations on Monday reiterated its commitment to maintaining dialogue with Türkiye, Ukraine, and Russia to ensure free and safe navigation in the Black Sea, as civilian casualties in Ukraine continue to mount.

Miroslav Jenca, U.N. assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told the U.N. Security Council that September saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine this year, with at least 208 killed and 1,220 injured.

"While the worst impact of the war continues to be felt in the front line communities of eastern and southern Ukraine, death and destruction is also a daily occurrence away from the areas of active fighting," Jenca said.

Citing the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jenca reported that nearly 12,000 civilians, including 622 children, have been killed and over 25,000 injured since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Addressing Russia's attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Jenca emphasized ongoing U.N. engagement with Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye, and other stakeholders to support maritime freedom and safety.

The U.N. official also highlighted the issue of torture faced by prisoners of war, stating that 97% of Ukrainian prisoners and 50% of Russian prisoners reported being subjected to torture or ill-treatment during captivity. He urged both countries to end this practice and hold perpetrators accountable.

With November marking 1,000 days since the start of Russia's invasion, Jenca described the conflict as causing "deep human suffering, threatening regional stability, and worsening global divisions."

The U.N. continues its efforts to mitigate the war's impact and promote dialogue among all parties involved.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

    CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

  2. Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

    Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

  3. Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

    Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

  4. Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

    Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

  5. Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

    Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months
Recommended
Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG
Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy
Two killed as Haiti gangs attack in capital

Two killed as Haiti gangs attack in capital
China kicks off live firing exercise in Taiwan Strait

China kicks off live firing exercise in Taiwan Strait
Harris woos on-the-fence Republicans

Harris woos on-the-fence Republicans
Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine

Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine
Putin seeks to rival West with BRICS summit

Putin seeks to rival West with BRICS summit
WORLD Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
ECONOMY Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿