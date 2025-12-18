ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ANKARA
Türkiye has secured additional financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters affected by the February 2023 earthquakes and to accelerate the region’s recovery.

As part of the package, 500 million euros was extended to Türk Eximbank to meet the financing needs of exporters operating in the quake‑hit provinces.

In addition to back post‑earthquake recovery, fund renewable energy investments and provide affordable, capacity‑enhancing resources, 150 million euros and $150 million were allocated to the Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye.

Including the 150 million euros provided to İller Bankası on Nov. 12, 2025, total financing secured from ADB through the Treasury and Finance Minister has now reached approximately $1 billion.

With these latest loans, total external financing mobilized for the Kahramanmaraş‑centered earthquake zone since 2023 has risen to around $8.4 billion.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that the ministry has secured $16.5 billion in external financing at favorable conditions this year.

“With this funding, Türkiye has broken an all‑time record in external financing, supported by confidence in our economic program,” he noted.

Şimşek added that the newly secured resources will play a significant role in revitalizing economic activity in the affected provinces, supporting sustainable growth and strengthening production capacity.

“We continue to heal the wounds of the earthquake. We will keep securing long‑term, external financing for businesses affected by the disaster and for the region’s development,” he said.

 

