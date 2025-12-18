Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

ISTANBUL

Authorities have broadened a drug investigation targeting media and entertainment figures, detaining celebrities and issuing arrest warrants for others.

News anchor Ela Rümeysa Cebececi was arrested on Dec. 17 in Istanbul, a day before actress İrem Sak, singer Aleyna Tilki and influencers Danla Bilic and Mümine Senna Yıldız were detained as part of the probe.

Actress Melisa Döngel, singer Yusuf Güney and social media personality Cihan Şenözlü, who were also subject to arrest warrants, could not be located at their registered addresses.

The latest operation targeting celebrities followed a statement given by internet figure Sercan Yaşar, who was released on Dec. 17 after cooperating with authorities under Türkiye's “active repentance” provision, which allows for reduced penalties in exchange for testimony.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office in Istanbul said there were “reasonable suspicions” that the individuals involved had used narcotics and stimulants, adding that gendarmerie teams carried out searches at the addresses of seven suspects.

Arrest warrants were also issued for social media celebrity Şeyma Subaşı, Miss Türkiye 2018 winner Şevval Şahin and entertainment organizer Mert Vidinli, who were determined to be abroad. Businessmen Kasım Garipoğlu and Burak Ateş were also targeted by warrants issued late on Dec. 17 as part of the same investigation.

The case builds on a similar operation carried out in October, when several celebrities were detained, including actors Demet Evgar, Mert Yazıcıoğlu, Zeynep Meriç Aral, Ceren Moray and Özge Özpirinçci, singers Hadise and İrem Derici, and influencer Duygu Özaslan Mutaf. Many of those detained in October were later released without charges.

Meanwhile, Cebeci was arrested on charges of “facilitating the use of drugs,” prosecutors said, after she tested positive for narcotics.

Private broadcaster Habertürk TV editor-in-chief Mehmet Akif Ersoy was also arrested in the same case. Authorities said five other people, in addition to Cebeci and Ersoy, tested positive for drugs.

Separately, four more suspects — including anchorman Okan Karacan — were detained in an investigation targeting Anahat Holding, the owner of Gain Media. During an operation against the company on Dec. 16, police detained chairman Selahattin Aydın, his partner Berkin Kaya and Reşat Gülcan.

They face charges including forming a criminal organization, illegal betting and laundering criminal proceeds. An Istanbul court also ordered seven companies placed under receivership.