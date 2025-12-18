EU leaders convene high-stakes summit with Ukraine reparations loan on agenda

EU leaders convene high-stakes summit with Ukraine reparations loan on agenda

BRUSSELS
EU leaders convene high-stakes summit with Ukraine reparations loan on agenda

The leaders of 27 EU member states are gathering Thursday in Brussels for a high-stakes European Council summit for two days, with the controversial proposal to use frozen Russian assets to fund a loan to Ukraine expected to top the agenda.

Leaders are expected to hold strategic discussions on Ukraine, the next multiannual financial framework, enlargement and the bloc’s geo-economic situation, while developments in the Middle East, European defense and migration will also be on the agenda.

They will address how to provide financial support to Ukraine, security guarantees and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, while taking stock of progress on the EU’s next long-term budget for 2028–2034.

Leaders will also debate how the EU can best defend itself against external economic and political pressures, accelerate its trade agenda and strengthen strategic autonomy and competitiveness.

The summit is being closely watched as leaders are expected to discuss the way forward for the proposed reparations loan for Ukraine, nearly a week after the bloc moved to “indefinitely immobilize” Russian assets.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament agreed to fast-track draft legislation on the loan, paving the way for a vote at a January plenary session.

Under the proposal, the European Commission would raise funds for Ukraine by borrowing against profits and cash balances generated by immobilized Russian state assets.

Following Tuesday's decision, parliament is expected to adopt its position on the proposal during its next plenary session, scheduled for Jan. 19 - 22, ahead of negotiations with EU member states.

If EU heads of state and government endorse the proposal at the summit, the European Parliament could give its final approval at the January plenary.

About €210 billion ($246 billion) in Russian assets are frozen in the EU, and the bloc proposes using the funds to support Ukraine. But most of the frozen assets are held by the Belgian bank Euroclear, and Belgium has repeatedly raised concerns about the plan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

    Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

  2. Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

    Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

  3. Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

    Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

  4. Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

    Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

  5. Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

    Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
Recommended
Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
Over 1,000 patients died awaiting evacuation from Gaza: WHO

Over 1,000 patients died awaiting evacuation from Gaza: WHO
Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus mulls joint rapid reaction force

Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus mulls joint rapid reaction force
UN elects former Iraqi President Barham Salih as head of refugee

UN elects former Iraqi President Barham Salih as head of refugee
Australia announces gun buyback after Bondi attack

Australia announces gun buyback after Bondi attack
Japans Takaichi hosts first summit with Central Asia leaders

Japan's Takaichi hosts first summit with Central Asia leaders
Ball in court of West and Kiev on Ukraine talks, says Putin

'Ball in court' of West and Kiev on Ukraine talks, says Putin
WORLD Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday said the ball was in the court of the West and Kiev in talks to end the war in Ukraine, while hailing Moscow's recent battlefield gains and threatening more.

ECONOMY Türkiyes Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

One of Türkiye’s leading defense industry companies, Aselsan, has signed a $410 million contract for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems to Poland, according to Turkish media reports.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿