Australian PM vows hate speech crackdown

SYDNEY
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised a sweeping crackdown on hate, division and radicalization on Thursday after a mass shooting killed 15 people at a Jewish festival on Bondi Beach.

"Australians are shocked and angry. I am angry. It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge, much more," Albanese told a news conference.

The prime minister outlined a suite of measures to target extremist preachers, impose stiffer punishments, and refuse or cancel visas for people who spread "hate and division."

As he spoke, mourners gathered for the funeral of a 10-year-old girl among those gunned down while celebrating Hanukkah on Dec. 14 at Sydney's iconic beach.

Critics in the Jewish Australian community and beyond have assailed the prime minister for not doing more to protect them from rising antisemitism.

New "aggravated hate speech" laws will punish preachers and leaders stoking hatred and violence, Albanese said.

He vowed harsher penalties, too.

Australia would develop a regime for listing organizations with leaders who engage in hate speech, he said.

"Serious vilification" based on race or advocating racial supremacy is to become a federal offense.

The government will also boost the home affairs minister's powers to cancel or reject visas for people who spread "hate and division," he said.

Albanese said a task force is being set up with a 12-month mission to ensure the education system "properly responds" to antisemitism.

"Every Jewish Australian has the right to be proud of who they are and what they believe," he said.

"And every Jewish Australian has the right to feel safe, valued and respected for the contribution that they make to our great nation."

