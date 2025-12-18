Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

TEL AVIV
Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Dec. 17 that he has approved a $35 billion natural gas export deal to Egypt, the biggest gas deal in Israeli history. The agreement could also help repair relations between the two countries strained during the two-year war in the Gaza Strip.

The gas will be delivered to Egypt over the next 15 years by U.S. energy giant Chevron, a key owner of the gas field off Israel's coast in the Mediterranean Sea. Half of the proceeds are expected to go to Israel’s state coffers.

In a recorded video statement, Netanyahu said the deal "greatly strengthens Israel’s position as a regional energy power, and it contributes to stability in our region.”

Egypt, which borders both Israel and Gaza, has served as a key mediator between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas leading up to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that was agreed on in October. Cairo has also has been a vocal critic of Israel’s offensive, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction in Gaza.

Egypt did not immediately confirm Netanyahu's announcement.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, a close Netanyahu ally, previously held up the deal with Egypt, claiming the terms were not favorable to Israel. His delays prompted U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to cancel a trip to Israel in October.

But Cohen stood alongside Netanyahu during the Dec. 17 announcement and said he supported the final terms of the deal.

Israel discovered sizeable natural gas fields off its Mediterranean coast in the early 2000s and began exporting gas — first to Jordan and later to Egypt — nearly a decade ago.

In a separate development, German lawmakers approved an expansion of a defense agreement for Israel’s sophisticated Arrow 3 missile defense system, Israel’s defense ministry said on Dec. 17.

The expansion brings the value of the deal from $3.5 billion to $6.5 billion, making it the largest Israeli defense export deal ever, according to the ministry. Germany moved to buy Arrow 3 from Israel as it seeks to strengthen its air defenses against Russia.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and aid groups warned on Dec. 17 that humanitarian operations in the Palestinian territories were at risk of collapse if Israel does not lift impediments that include a "vague, arbitrary and highly politicized" registration process.

In a sharply worded statement, the Humanitarian Country Team – which brings together senior U.N. officials and more than 200 local and international aid groups – called on the international community to press Israeli authorities to reverse measures that are choking humanitarian work, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

At the centre of concern is a new registration system for international non-governmental organizations, introduced earlier this year, as dozens of groups face deregistration by the end of December.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

    Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

  2. Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

    Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

  3. Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

    Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

  4. Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

    Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

  5. Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

    Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
Recommended
Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
Over 1,000 patients died awaiting evacuation from Gaza: WHO

Over 1,000 patients died awaiting evacuation from Gaza: WHO
Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus mulls joint rapid reaction force

Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus mulls joint rapid reaction force
UN elects former Iraqi President Barham Salih as head of refugee

UN elects former Iraqi President Barham Salih as head of refugee
Australia announces gun buyback after Bondi attack

Australia announces gun buyback after Bondi attack
Japans Takaichi hosts first summit with Central Asia leaders

Japan's Takaichi hosts first summit with Central Asia leaders
Ball in court of West and Kiev on Ukraine talks, says Putin

'Ball in court' of West and Kiev on Ukraine talks, says Putin
WORLD Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday said the ball was in the court of the West and Kiev in talks to end the war in Ukraine, while hailing Moscow's recent battlefield gains and threatening more.

ECONOMY Türkiyes Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

One of Türkiye’s leading defense industry companies, Aselsan, has signed a $410 million contract for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems to Poland, according to Turkish media reports.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿