Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

ISTANBUL
Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

Türkiye is expanding its engagement in the Horn of Africa beyond military cooperation, venturing into energy and fisheries through a new agreement that grants Turkish vessels access to Somalia's waters — one of the world's most abundant fishing regions.

Within this scope, Türkiye’s military-linked conglomerate OYAK has signed a strategic cooperation deal with Somalia’s Fisheries and Blue Economy Ministry.

This high-level agreement, signed by CEO Murat Yalçıntaş and Minister Ahmed Hassan Aden in the presence of Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, aims to centralize all fishing activities within Somalia’s territorial waters and its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

As part of the agreement, both countries established a new company, SOMTURK, in Somalia on Dec. 11.

As the sole gatekeeper of Somalia’s maritime wealth, SOMTURK will exclusively manage all fishing licenses within Somalia’s EEZ.

This strategic alliance not only ensures the sustainable management of Somalia’s vast marine resources but also grants the Turkish fishing industry unprecedented access to one of the world’s richest and most pristine fish reserves.

Türkiye has steadily expanded its engagement in the Horn of Africa, a region of strategic importance.

Relations between Türkiye and Somalia deepened significantly after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Somalia in August 2011, at a time when the country was struggling with internal conflict and widespread poverty.

Since then, ties have evolved into what officials from both sides describe as a strategic partnership.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

    Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

  2. Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

    Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

  3. Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

    Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

  4. Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

    Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

  5. Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

    Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
Recommended
Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials
Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid
Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
Nephew of FETÖ leader Gülen caught in Istanbul

Nephew of FETÖ leader Gülen caught in Istanbul
Türkiye protects 10,503 monumental trees and 319 caves nationwide

Türkiye protects 10,503 monumental trees and 319 caves nationwide
Afforestation drive launched in Iğdır to tackle Türkiye’s worst air pollution

Afforestation drive launched in Iğdır to tackle Türkiye’s worst air pollution
Türkiye sets all-time mandarin export record

Türkiye sets all-time mandarin export record
WORLD Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday said the ball was in the court of the West and Kiev in talks to end the war in Ukraine, while hailing Moscow's recent battlefield gains and threatening more.

ECONOMY Türkiyes Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

One of Türkiye’s leading defense industry companies, Aselsan, has signed a $410 million contract for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems to Poland, according to Turkish media reports.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿