Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is expanding its engagement in the Horn of Africa beyond military cooperation, venturing into energy and fisheries through a new agreement that grants Turkish vessels access to Somalia's waters — one of the world's most abundant fishing regions.

Within this scope, Türkiye’s military-linked conglomerate OYAK has signed a strategic cooperation deal with Somalia’s Fisheries and Blue Economy Ministry.

This high-level agreement, signed by CEO Murat Yalçıntaş and Minister Ahmed Hassan Aden in the presence of Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, aims to centralize all fishing activities within Somalia’s territorial waters and its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

As part of the agreement, both countries established a new company, SOMTURK, in Somalia on Dec. 11.

As the sole gatekeeper of Somalia’s maritime wealth, SOMTURK will exclusively manage all fishing licenses within Somalia’s EEZ.

This strategic alliance not only ensures the sustainable management of Somalia’s vast marine resources but also grants the Turkish fishing industry unprecedented access to one of the world’s richest and most pristine fish reserves.

Türkiye has steadily expanded its engagement in the Horn of Africa, a region of strategic importance.

Relations between Türkiye and Somalia deepened significantly after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Somalia in August 2011, at a time when the country was struggling with internal conflict and widespread poverty.

Since then, ties have evolved into what officials from both sides describe as a strategic partnership.