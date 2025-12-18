Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 17 met with the family and relatives of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed after being trapped in a vehicle during an Israeli attack in Gaza.

The meeting took place at the presidential complex in Ankara, where Erdoğan held video calls with relatives who were unable to attend in person, according to astatement from his office.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, members of Rajab’s family took part in a special screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film portraying the child’s story, at the complex. The screening was held as part of an event commemorating her memory.

Rajab’s death has drawn international attention amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has caused widespread civilian casualties.

She became trapped in her family car on Jan. 29, 2024, after it came under Israeli army fire and was found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty.

The minor was traveling with her family, including her 15-year-old cousin Layan Hamadeh, fleeing Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza, when they came under Israeli fire.