Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

ANKARA
Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 17 met with the family and relatives of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed after being trapped in a vehicle during an Israeli attack in Gaza.

The meeting took place at the presidential complex in Ankara, where Erdoğan held video calls with relatives who were unable to attend in person, according to astatement from his office.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, members of Rajab’s family took part in a special screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film portraying the child’s story, at the complex. The screening was held as part of an event commemorating her memory.

Rajab’s death has drawn international attention amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has caused widespread civilian casualties.

She became trapped in her family car on Jan. 29, 2024, after it came under Israeli army fire and was found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty.

The minor was traveling with her family, including her 15-year-old cousin Layan Hamadeh, fleeing Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza, when they came under Israeli fire.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

    Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

  2. Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

    Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

  3. Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

    Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

  4. Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

    Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

  5. Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

    Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
Recommended
Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials
Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid
Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
Nephew of FETÖ leader Gülen caught in Istanbul

Nephew of FETÖ leader Gülen caught in Istanbul
Türkiye protects 10,503 monumental trees and 319 caves nationwide

Türkiye protects 10,503 monumental trees and 319 caves nationwide
Afforestation drive launched in Iğdır to tackle Türkiye’s worst air pollution

Afforestation drive launched in Iğdır to tackle Türkiye’s worst air pollution
Türkiye sets all-time mandarin export record

Türkiye sets all-time mandarin export record
WORLD Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday said the ball was in the court of the West and Kiev in talks to end the war in Ukraine, while hailing Moscow's recent battlefield gains and threatening more.

ECONOMY Türkiyes Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

One of Türkiye’s leading defense industry companies, Aselsan, has signed a $410 million contract for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems to Poland, according to Turkish media reports.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿