Italian defense chief to visit Türkiye for Mideast talks

NAPLES

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has announced that he will pay a visit to Türkiye next week to discuss recent developments in the Middle East, describing the country as "a significant actor in the region."

"I will definitely be in Türkiye, as it is becoming a pivotal player in establishing cooperation with the Carabinieri for the training of the Palestinian police forces," Crosetto told a group of journalists following a meeting of G7 defense ministers in Naples.

The Carabinieri is Italy's military police force responsible for maintaining public safety among the civilian population. They have engaged in the technical and professional training of Palestinian security forces through a bilateral agreement signed between the Italian Defense Ministry and the Palestinian Interior Ministry.

"Precisely for this reason, as I mentioned earlier, I need to engage not just with a single faction, but with all actors on the ground. Türkiye has dialogue with the other side, and it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of everyone working on behalf of Italy, especially those involved in such a mission, which necessitates communicating with all parties in the field."

The Italian minister emphasized that the discussions with Türkiye are essential for both the Middle East and Africa, underscoring Ankara's growing diplomatic significance in Libya and Somalia.

Crosetto noted that he and his G7 counterparts assessed developments in Lebanon, notably on the U.N. peacekeepers’, UNIFIL, continued presence.