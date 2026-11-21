COP31 talks extended as countries seek final deal

ANTALYA

(AA Photo)

COP31 climate talks in Antalya extended into Nov. 21 after countries failed to conclude negotiations on finance, emissions cuts, adaptation and a just transition before the summit’s scheduled close.

COP31 President Murat Kurum adjourned the evening plenary on Nov. 20, saying progress had been made but important issues remained unresolved.

The U.N. conference opened on Nov. 9 and was scheduled to end after 12 days.

“We are making progress and think we are getting close to the point we need to reach to finalize the texts,” said Kurum, who is also Türkiye’s environment, urbanization and climate change minister.

He said negotiating teams would work overnight to prepare a third draft of the presidency’s proposed decision, alongside other revised texts, for release on Nov. 21. The revisions would reflect feedback from participating countries.

An earlier draft drew criticism for omitting references to fossil fuels.

Countries including France and Panama called for an explicit commitment to move away from coal, oil and gas.

Addressing the plenary, Kurum urged governments to consider global interests alongside their national concerns.

“We must not forget what the world and humanity expect of us,” he said.

Kurum said two weeks of dialogue had brought countries closer to common ground and called for an agreement he described as the “Antalya Consensus.”

“Let us leave here with a result and send positive messages to the world through the Antalya Consensus,” he said.

Delegates adopted some decisions during the evening session, including on cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, but negotiations on the broader package continued.

Australia’s Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, the COP31 president of negotiations, had also pledged to keep working until countries could agree on a plan.

Public events and exhibitions were due to end on the original schedule, with only negotiation rooms and essential support services remaining open during the extension.

The two weeks of negotiations focused on combating climate change, limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, providing financing to developing countries, adapting to climate change and transitioning to clean energy.

COP31 also saw international cooperation initiatives, investments and new projects aimed at tackling climate change.

A total of 75 countries now support Türkiye’s global electrification target, announced under its COP31 presidency, while 94 institutions and organizations have also expressed support for the initiative.

COP31 also attracted attention with its participation figures.

According to figures announced by a U.N. official on Nov. 19, the number of people registered for the conference reached 119,425, of whom 69,315 had collected their badges.

A provisional UNFCCC participant list published during the opening days of the conference included representatives from 194 parties and 3,645 registered media professionals.

Numerous heads of state and government also attended the COP31 Leaders’ Summit.

Final participation figures are expected to be announced following the completion of the conference.

The first U.N. climate conference was held in Berlin in 1995. In subsequent years, negotiations frequently extended beyond their scheduled closing dates.

One of the longest delays occurred at COP25, held in Madrid in 2019.

The summit, scheduled to conclude on Dec. 13, ended on Dec. 15 after running approximately 44 hours overtime, largely because of disagreements over carbon markets.

COP27, held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022, concluded on Nov. 20 after a delay of about 39 hours.

Negotiations at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled to end on Nov. 22, 2024, continued until Nov. 24.

The summit concluded two days late with the adoption of a target to provide developing countries with at least $300 billion annually in climate finance by 2035.