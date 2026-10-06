Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli (AA Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli renewed his support on Oct. 6 for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to seek another term, saying an early election held in 2028 could clear the legal and political path for his candidacy.

“There is ample legal and political ground to make this possible. As the MHP, our view is that, at the appropriate time and with maximum consensus in the parliament, a decision should be made to renew the elections so that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan can run again,” Bahçeli told MHP lawmakers during a meeting in parliament.

Türkiye’s constitution limits presidents to two terms. Erdoğan was first elected president in 2014 under the former parliamentary system and was reelected in 2018 and 2023 after Türkiye switched to an executive presidential system.

Election authorities allowed Erdoğan to run in 2023 on the grounds that his first term under the previous system did not count toward the limit under the new constitutional system.

Unless an early election is called, Erdoğan would not be eligible to seek another term in 2028.

“Having the elections held again within 2028 will not undermine stability and predictability. Unnecessary debates will end, uncertainty will disappear and economic confidence will increase,” Bahçeli said.

“[Erdoğan’s] third term will be full of developments in our country, our region and the world. There is a need for the resolve and experience to manage this difficult process. That experience is in Mr. Erdoğan within the institutional structure of the [ruling] People’s Alliance.”

The president has previously described the 2024 local elections as his “final election,” but allies have since raised the possibility of him seeking another presidential term.

Bahçeli summarized his vision for a new five-year period with the phrase: “Erdoğan in the executive, MHP in the legislature, the People’s Alliance in Türkiye and the Turkish century in the world.”