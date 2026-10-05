Türkiye condemns Israel’s renewed work in southern Syria

Türkiye condemns Israel’s renewed work in southern Syria

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns Israel’s renewed work in southern Syria

Türkiye on Oct. 5 condemned Israel’s resumption of excavation work along the so-called “Sufa 53” line in Syria’s southern Quneitra province.

In a written statement dated Oct. 5, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as Israel’s “attempts to create new faits accomplis in Syria.”

The ministry called on the international community to take “effective and decisive steps without delay” to end Israel’s expansionist policies, which it said were escalating regional tensions, and to ensure Israel’s withdrawal from occupied Syrian territory.

Ankara said it would continue to support Syria’s sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity and take necessary steps in coordination with countries in the region.

Israeli forces resumed excavation work on Oct. 4 west of Al-Asha village in Quneitra as part of a project known as the “Sufa Line” or “Sufa 53,” according to the Syrian media.

Military vehicles and bulldozers were seen digging near the separation line with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and extending a route through rural areas from northern to southern Quneitra, reports said.

Israel began work on Sufa 53 in mid-2022 near Hadr in northern Quneitra before extending the project south through nearby areas.

Israel says the fortifications are intended to prevent possible attacks by Iran-backed armed groups.

Construction continued after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024 and intensified as Israeli forces expanded their presence in and around the separation area in southern Syria.

Local residents have reported extensive damage to grazing land, trees and wild vegetation that provided an important source of income for families in the area.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the renewed work on Oct. 4, describing it as a “flagrant breach” of the 1974 disengagement agreement, which established a buffer zone and separation of forces between the two states.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

    Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

  2. Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

    Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

  3. Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

    Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

  4. 3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

    3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

  5. Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again

    Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again
Recommended
Türkiye, Pakistan activate Mecca pact to support Saudi

Türkiye, Pakistan activate Mecca pact to support Saudi
Türkiye, allies agree to reinforce Saudi defenses

Türkiye, allies agree to reinforce Saudi defenses
Türkiye, allies to hold defense talks in Riyadh

Türkiye, allies to hold defense talks in Riyadh
Antalya declaration backs peaceful use of space

Antalya declaration backs peaceful use of space
Türkiye, Mecca pact allies to discuss regional security in Riyadh

Türkiye, Mecca pact allies to discuss regional security in Riyadh
Turkish school opens doors in Damascus

Turkish school opens doors in Damascus
WORLD Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgarian authorities launched a major search operation on Oct. 6 for the missing crew of a ship that sank in the Black Sea after drones struck two merchant vessels, in an attack Prime Minister Rumen Radev called “absolutely unacceptable.”
ECONOMY List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

Authorities have compiled lists of investors who generated outsized gains from funds over short periods as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged market manipulation, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Oct. 6.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿