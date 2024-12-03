Türkiye braces for heavy rains amid cold snap

ISTANBUL

Heavy rains are set to sweep across Türkiye this week, with Istanbul bracing for downpours and flash floods expected to hit the southern province of Antalya and the southwestern province of Muğla, as a cold snap tightens its grip on the country.

The latest forecasts from the Turkish State Meteorological Service suggest that the northern, central, and western regions of the country will experience partly to mostly cloudy skies in the coming days, with rain expected to affect the Marmara, Aegean, and Western Mediterranean areas. Meanwhile, other regions are anticipated to have clearer, less cloudy weather.

The bureau's forecast indicates rain and showers, with the potential for thunderstorms along coastal areas and sleet in the higher elevations of the Kütahya and Afyonkarahisar provinces.

Heavy rainfall is expected to impact areas around Antalya and Muğla, with warnings issued for residents to exercise caution and take preventive measures against potential hazards, including flash floods, lightning, strong winds and transportation delays.

In Istanbul, rainfall is expected to taper off by Nov. 5.

Haze and fog are forecast to blanket the central and eastern regions, along with ice and frost in some areas.

Meanwhile, Eastern Anatolia remains the region with the most frigid weather conditions in the country.

The temperature in the eastern province of Erzurum's Tekman district hovers around minus 25.3 degrees, making it the coldest city in the country.