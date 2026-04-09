Ankara slams Greek violation of Turkish minority rights in Thrace

Ankara slams Greek violation of Turkish minority rights in Thrace

ANKARA
Ankara slams Greek violation of Turkish minority rights in Thrace

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticized Greece for breaching the rights and freedoms of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace and called on the Greek government to end its repressive policies.

“Greece persistently disregards the rights and freedoms of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace guaranteed under the Lausanne Peace Treaty, by not recognizing their elected Muftis,” read a statement issued by the ministry late on April 8.

Greek authorities continue to appoint muftis without consulting the representatives and institutions of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, the ministry said, citing the recent incidents in Rodopi and Xanthi.

“We cannot accept these practices. We would like to once again draw the attention of the international community to the fact that Greece does not recognize the elected religious leaders of an official minority in its territory,” the ministry stressed.

“We emphasize that an end to Greece’s repressive practices toward our kinsmen will positively impact our bilateral relations. We call on the Greek authorities to turn back from the wrong path they are persistently following regarding the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace,” the statement added.

“Türkiye, also keeping its contractual obligations in view, will continue to closely follow up on the protection of the rights of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

    Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

  2. US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

    US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

  3. Thousands denied entry since EU's automated border system rollout

    Thousands denied entry since EU's automated border system rollout

  4. Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

    Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

  5. Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

    Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill
Recommended
Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe
Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill
More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says
Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil
Aid convoy heads from Türkiye to Iran

Aid convoy heads from Türkiye to Iran
Türkiye eyes full tobacco sales ban by 2040 under sweeping new bill

Türkiye eyes full tobacco sales ban by 2040 under sweeping new bill
Southeastern provinces become new frontier in Türkiye’s tourism expansion

Southeastern provinces become new frontier in Türkiye’s tourism expansion
WORLD Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel said on Friday it had blocked Spain from participating in the work of a U.S.-led centre established to help stabilise post-war Gaza following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
ECONOMY US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

Consumer inflation in the United States rose sharply to 3.3 percent in March, government data showed Wednesday, as higher energy prices due to the war in the Middle East hit Americans hard.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿