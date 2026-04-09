Ankara slams Greek violation of Turkish minority rights in Thrace

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticized Greece for breaching the rights and freedoms of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace and called on the Greek government to end its repressive policies.

“Greece persistently disregards the rights and freedoms of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace guaranteed under the Lausanne Peace Treaty, by not recognizing their elected Muftis,” read a statement issued by the ministry late on April 8.

Greek authorities continue to appoint muftis without consulting the representatives and institutions of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, the ministry said, citing the recent incidents in Rodopi and Xanthi.

“We cannot accept these practices. We would like to once again draw the attention of the international community to the fact that Greece does not recognize the elected religious leaders of an official minority in its territory,” the ministry stressed.

“We emphasize that an end to Greece’s repressive practices toward our kinsmen will positively impact our bilateral relations. We call on the Greek authorities to turn back from the wrong path they are persistently following regarding the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace,” the statement added.

“Türkiye, also keeping its contractual obligations in view, will continue to closely follow up on the protection of the rights of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace.”