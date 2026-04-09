Türkiye expands refurbished electronic rules to include TVs

ANKARA

Türkiye is set to tighten oversight of second-hand electronics sales, expanding its refurbished products framework to include televisions and introducing stricter digital tracking requirements, according to a draft regulation released by the Trade Ministry.

The proposal broadens the scope of items eligible for refurbishment and resale — currently covering mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches, computers, game consoles and modems — to incorporate televisions.

All refurbishment processes will have to be registered on the Refurbished Product Information System (YÜBİS), and an electronic certificate must be issued to consumers.

The system will also monitor authorized sellers, refurbishment centers, certification processes, and checks for lost or stolen goods, while granting partial data access to consumers.

The draft introduces an additional requirement for certain used devices with electronic identification: they must appear on a government-managed “white list” on the e-Government portal and show at least one year of prior usage data.

Companies seeking refurbishment licenses must operate as incorporated entities and obtain competency certification.

Valuation of used devices will be completed within three business days, with payment or promised benefits delivered upon consumer approval. A minimum 30-day interval will be required before a refurbished product can be refurbished again, targeting potential abuse.

Consumer protections are also expanded, granting a 14-day unconditional withdrawal right across all sales channels. The regulation is expected to enter into force three months after its formal publication.