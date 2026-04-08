Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

ANKARA

Türkiye expressed satisfaction with efforts to end the war involving Iran, Israel and the United States following a meeting of its top security council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, an official statement said Wednesday.

The National Security Council (MGK) convened for around three hours at the presidential complex in Ankara, where officials reviewed domestic and regional security threats as well as recent international developments.

In a statement released after the meeting, the council said it “welcomed efforts” aimed at bringing the conflict involving Iran to an end, warning that the war risked deepening global uncertainty and harming economic stability.

The council also stressed that all necessary measures to ensure the security of Türkiye’s citizens and borders would continue to be implemented with diligence.

Discussions covered ongoing operations against groups including the PKK, YPG, Islamic State and the network blamed for the 2016 coup attempt, with authorities reaffirming their determination to eliminate threats to national unity and security both at home and abroad.

Officials said progress toward a “terror-free Türkiye” remained a priority, adding that regional conflicts and provocations would not be allowed to derail those efforts.

The meeting also addressed the impact of regional instability on Iraq, underlining support for the country’s stability and security, and reiterated backing for Lebanon’s sovereignty amid concerns over Israel’s expanding military actions.

The council criticised Israeli actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, saying they undermined ceasefire efforts and prospects for a two-state solution.

Developments in Syria were also discussed, with Türkiye pledging continued support for efforts to preserve the country’s territorial integrity and unity under a single state structure.

The trajectory of the Russia-Ukraine war was also reviewed, with Ankara warning against any escalation that could threaten Black Sea security or global energy supplies.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, describing itself as a stabilising actor working with allies and partners to promote peace.